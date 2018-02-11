medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Can Coffee, Tea, Chocolate Make You More Healthy?

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 2, 2018 at 12:21 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Zinc can help fight against oxidative stress when taken along with foods such as chocolate, coffee, and tea, reports a new study.
Can Coffee, Tea, Chocolate Make You More Healthy?
Can Coffee, Tea, Chocolate Make You More Healthy?

Aging and a low life expectancy are caused, at least partly, by oxidative stress. A team of researchers led by Prof. Dr. Ivana Ivanovi-Burmazovi from the Chair of Bioinorganic Chemistry at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU), together with researchers from the USA, have discovered that zinc can activate an organic molecule, helping to protect against oxidative stress.

Zinc is a trace mineral we need in order to remain healthy. FAU researchers working together with Prof. Dr. Christian Goldsmith from Auburn University, Alabama, USA, have discovered that zinc can protect against the superoxide responsible for oxidative stress when taken together with a component found in foodstuffs such as wine, coffee, tea, and chocolate. This component is a hydroquinone group found in polyphenols, in other words, the plant substances responsible for smell and taste.

Zinc activates the hydroquinone groups, producing natural protection against superoxide, a by-product of human cell respiration which damages the body's own biomolecules, for example, proteins or lipids, as well as the human genome. Superoxide is thought to have a role to play in the aging process and a number of illnesses such as inflammation, cancer or neurodegenerative diseases.

New Metal Complex against Superoxide

Hydroquinone alone is not capable of breaking down superoxide. If zinc and hydroquinone combine, however, a metal complex is created which imitates a superoxide dismutase enzyme (SOD). These enzymes protect the body from the degradation processes caused by oxidation and have an antioxidative effect. In this way, the superoxide can be metabolized and damage to the organism prevented; oxidative stress is avoided. Chocolate, Coffee etc. with Added Zinc

For the first time, the function of this enzyme has been copied without reverting to redox-active transition metals such as manganese, iron, copper or nickel. Whilst the metals could also have an antioxidative effect, any positive effects are quickly outweighed by the fact that if too much is taken, they can even cause oxidative stress to increase.

Zinc is much less toxic than the transition metals mentioned above, making it possible for new medication or supplements to be created with considerably fewer side-effects. It would also be plausible to add zinc to food which contains hydroquinone naturally to boost the consumer's health. 'It is certainly possible that wine, coffee, tea or chocolate may well become be available in future with added zinc. However, any alcohol content whatsoever would destroy the positive effects of this combination,' emphasizes Ivana Ivanovi-Burmazovi.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Recommended Reading

Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health

Caffeine sensitivity decides if coffee is good or bad for you. However drinking coffee preferably without caffeine may be good for your health.

Know Chocolates Better

Things you wanted to know about chocolates - its importance, its history, types and health benefits of eating different kinds of chocolates; it's all here.

Dark Chocolate vs. Milk Chocolate vs. White Chocolate

With the varieties of chocolate available like milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate, how do you choose the one best for your health and to satisfy your sweet tooth?

Foods High in Zinc

Zinc is needed in small amounts every day for good health. It is very important for proper functioning of the immune system.

Caffeine and Decaffeination

Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume daily. Excess intake of caffeine can lead to symptoms similar to substance addiction.

Food Combinations that Affect Your Well Being

Combining the foods to give you the optimum nutritional value is the key to healthy eating.

Foods to Avoid to Keep Acid Reflux At Bay

Acid reflux is a common problem among people. Modification in eating habits can help to improve the symptoms of acid reflux.

More News on:

Caffeine and Decaffeination Know Chocolates Better Food Combinations that Affect Your Well Being Dark Chocolate vs. Milk Chocolate vs. White Chocolate Foods to Avoid to Keep Acid Reflux At Bay 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), also known as adreno-genital syndrome, is an inherited ...

 Baloxavir Marboxil for Treating Flu or Acute Uncomplicated Influenza

Baloxavir Marboxil for Treating Flu or Acute Uncomplicated Influenza

FDA approved baloxavir marboxil tablets to treat flu or uncomplicated acute influenza in patients ...

 Snake Gourd Glory

Snake Gourd Glory

Natural coolant the popular snake gourd is a big winner from the gourd family providing both ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive