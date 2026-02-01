Can Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Cause Dementia Without Alzheimer’s?

Scientists have proven the direct link between head injuries and brain pathology, which itself leads to dementia.
Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is a standalone cause of dementia, distinct from Alzheimer's disease, according to new research from the Boston University CTE Center, published in Alzheimer's & Dementia.

Go to source) Researchers analyzed 614 brain donors with a history of repetitive head impacts (RHI), primarily from contact sports.
By pinpointing 366 donors who had CTE pathology without any other neurodegenerative diseases, researchers found that severe CTE (stage IV) increases the risk of dementia by 4.5 times.
The risk level was compared to the effects of severe Alzheimer's pathology, establishing CTE as a primary cause of cognitive failure.

Despite health benefits of sports and exercise, scientists now urge for advanced research into genetic risk factors, stress, and substance use to understand the development of this neurological impairment while others overcome the symptoms.


Dementia is Established as a Direct Outcome of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy“This study provides evidence of a robust association between CTE and dementia as well as cognitive symptoms, supporting our suspicions of CTE being a possible cause of dementia,” said corresponding and senior author Michael Alosco, PhD, associate professor neurology at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine and co-director of clinical research at the BU CTE Center.
“Establishing that cognitive symptoms and dementia are outcomes of CTE moves us closer to being able to accurately detect and diagnose CTE during life, which is urgently needed.” Dementia is a clinical syndrome that refers to impairments in thinking and memory in addition to trouble with performing tasks of daily living like driving and managing finances.
Scientists Redefine Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy as an Alzheimer’s Disease Related DementiaAlzheimer’s disease is the leading cause but there are several other progressive brain diseases listed as causes of dementia that are collectively referred to as Alzheimer’s disease related dementias (ADRD). With this new study, the authors argue that CTE should now also be formally considered an ADRD.
The study also reveals that dementia due to CTE is often misdiagnosed during life as Alzheimer’s disease, or not diagnosed at all. Among those who received a dementia diagnosis during life from a healthcare provider, 40 percent were told they had Alzheimer’s disease despite showing no evidence of Alzheimer’s disease at autopsy.
An additional 38% were told the causes of their loved one’s dementia was “unknown” or could not be specified.
New Data Confirms Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy is Not a Symptomless ConditionIn addition, this study addressed the controversial viewpoint expressed by some clinicians and researchers that CTE has no clinical symptoms.
As recently as 2022, clinicians and researchers affiliated with the Concussion in Sport Group meeting, which was underwritten by international professional sports organizations, claimed, “It is not known whether CTE causes specific neurological or psychiatric problems.”
“There is a viewpoint out there that CTE is a benign brain disease; this is the opposite of the experience of most patients and families,” said Alosco.
“Evidence from this study shows CTE has a significant impact on people’s lives, and now we need to accelerate efforts to distinguish CTE from Alzheimer’s disease and other causes of dementia during life.”
As expected, the study did not find associations with dementia or cognition for low-stage CTE.
Source-Eurekalert