Can Cholesterol Drugs Stop First Heart Attacks in Diabetes?

A Mass General Brigham-led trial found intensive cholesterol lowering cut cardiovascular event risk by 31%.

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Evolocumab to Reduce First Major Cardiovascular Events in Patients without Known Significant Atherosclerosis and with Diabetes: Results from the VESALIUS-CV trial



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Heart Risk Reduced Even Without Known Artery Plaque

Trial Examined Evolocumab in High-Risk Diabetes Patients

Evolocumab Cut First Major Heart Events by 31%

atherosclerosis.

Evolocumab to Reduce First Major Cardiovascular Events in Patients without Known Significant Atherosclerosis and with Diabetes: Results from the VESALIUS-CV trial - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2847162)

A new study from researchers at Mass General Brigham suggests thatbefore they occur in certain high-risk patients ().The benefit was seen in people with diabetes who had no known history of plaque buildup in their arteries but were still considered vulnerable to cardiovascular problems. The findings were unveiled at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session & Expo and published concurrently in“For over a decade,said corresponding author Nicholas A. Marston, MD, MPH, a cardiologist with the Mass General Brigham Heart and Vascular Institute. “These results demonstrate the benefit of intensive lowering cholesterol earlier and should change how we think about the prevention of heart attacks, strokes, and heart disease in patients without known significant atherosclerosis.”Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide. Lowering low‑density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL‑C), often called “bad cholesterol,” is a key strategy for reducing risk.Currently, people who don’t have atherosclerosis but are at high risk are commonly prescribed statins, if they are prescribed cholesterol-lowering medications at all.In a subgroup analysis of the VESALIUS-CV randomized trial, sponsored by Amgen Inc., researchers evaluated whether evolocumab could prevent cardiovascular events in 3,655 patients without significant atherosclerosis and with high-risk diabetes. High-risk diabetes was defined as diabetes with a duration of at least 10 years, diabetes that required daily insulin use, or diabetes with microvascular disease.Participants were treated with evolocumab injections every two weeks or placebo. Patients in both arms also continued standard cholesterol-lowering therapy, including statins and ezetimibe.After 48 weeks, median LDL‑C levels were about 51% lower in the evolocumab group compared with the placebo (52 mg/dL versus 111mg/dL).Over a median follow‑up of nearly five years, thecompared with the patients treated with standard cholesterol-lowering therapy alone. Events included coronary heart disease death, heart attack, or ischemic stroke. Five‑year event rates were 5% among patients receiving evolocumab compared with 7.1% among those receiving placebo.Serious adverse events occurred at similar rates in both the evolocumab and placebo groups, suggesting the treatment was well tolerated in this population.The investigators note that future studies will be important to determine whether similar benefits extend to other groups of high‑risk patients without establishedSource-Eurekalert