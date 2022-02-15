About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Chemo-Induced Pain Be Cured?

by Hannah Joy on February 15, 2022 at 12:46 PM
Font : A-A+

Can Chemo-Induced Pain Be Cured?

Chemotherapy induced neuropathic (CINP) can be cured by genetically manipulated and delivered siRNA to target sites by nanotechnology, reveals a new research conducted by a team of the Institute of Medical Sciences and IIT, Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

The research was conducted by Dr Nimisha Verma of the department of Anesthesiology, IMS-BHU and Dr Vinod Tiwari of the department of Pharmaceutical Engineering, IIT(BHU).

Advertisement


This study has been published in January 2022 edition of a globally reputed Life Science Journal.

Dr Tiwari said that the cancer patients suffer from severe pain. Not only the disease, but the treatment of cancer can also cause unbearable pain.
Advertisement

One such type of pain is chemotherapy induced neuropathic pain (CINP), which is among the most common clinical complications associated with the use of anti-cancer drugs. It is a significant dose-limiting and treatment-limiting side effect of treatment.

The CINP occurs in nearly 68.1 percent of the cancer patients receiving chemotherapeutic drugs.

The therapeutic glory of TRPV1 is well recognized in clinics which give a promising insight into the treatment of pain.

According to him, the adverse effects associated with some of the antagonists directed the scientists towards RNA interference (RNAi), a tool to silence gene expression.

TRPV1 is widely present in the nerve cells and it has been reported that the higher expression of TRPV1 plays a critical role in chemotherapy-induced pain.

This unrelenting pain responds poorly to common analgesics and even opioids. The available treatment for CINP has some severe side-effects.

This was the triggering question when scientists ventured into research on TRPV1 siRNA formulation.

For this, Dr Nimisha Verma and Dr Vinod Tiwari came up with a novel solution to this problem through genetic engineering and nanotechnology.

According to them, the research involves the blocking of expression of TRPV1 receptor through a small interfering RNA molecule (siRNA).

The novel siRNA formulation suggested by the ongoing research has shown quick management of pain without side-effects which would be very effective for the patients.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< UN Environmental Movement Birth Celebrates 50 Years

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Boost Your Mental Health on Valentine's Day 2022
Boost Your Mental Health on Valentine's Day 2022
Coronavirus Omicron Variant: An Update
Coronavirus Omicron Variant: An Update
International Congenital Heart Defect Day 2022
International Congenital Heart Defect Day 2022
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
World Cancer Day: Fear of Chemotherapy Delays Breast Cancer Diagnosis
World Cancer Day: Fear of Chemotherapy Delays Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Poor lifestyle changes are a known cause of the rising number of breast cancers. Let's create ......
Nanotechnology Improves Delivery of Chemotherapy, Says Study
Nanotechnology Improves Delivery of Chemotherapy, Says Study
Michigan State University scientists have invented a new way to monitor chemotherapy ......
Chemotherapy Fails for Few Patients Due to Mutations: Study
Chemotherapy Fails for Few Patients Due to Mutations: Study
Mutations in a crucial gene are the key reason that chemotherapy fails in some patients with blood ....
Half The Dose of Chemo Prevents Testicular Cancer: 111 trial
Half The Dose of Chemo Prevents Testicular Cancer: 111 trial
New trial showed that giving men one cycle of chemotherapy was as effective at preventing men's ......
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become c...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)