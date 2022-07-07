Can Breast Cancer Women Embrace Motherhood?

Advertisement

Professor Anderson says the findings are reassuring for women who develop breast cancer and want to become mothers.'This analysis shows that having a baby after breast cancer doesn't have a negative impact on survival,' added Professor Anderson. 'It provides reassurance for the growing number of women who want to start or complete their families after breast cancer treatment.'. Tumor cells are stimulated to grow by estrogen and progesterone in the body. During pregnancy, levels of these hormones increase. This has long raised concerns that having a baby after breast cancer diagnosis and treatment may increase the odds of the disease returning or of a reduction in a woman's survival chances.There is a growing need for data to establish if certain patients are likely to be affected.so a large number of patients will not have had children when diagnosed.The primary aim of this study was to establish if a live birth after breast cancer affected the survival chances of women. Professor Anderson and colleagues also analyzed factors influencing this (ie, tumor stage, previous pregnancy, and age at diagnosis).Patient information from the Scottish Cancer Registry and national maternity databases were used to identify 5,181 women with breast cancer diagnoses. All were less than 40 years old and diagnosed between 1981 and 2017. Pregnancies were included up to the end of 2018, and survival was also analyzed up to that date.Data were analyzed on 290 women who had a live birth after a breast cancer diagnosis. For these women, results showed that their overall survival was higher compared with those who didn't have a birth after a breast cancer diagnosis.; women who had been pregnant before having breast cancer showed similar survival with or without a subsequent birth.Younger age at diagnosis with subsequent motherhood was also associated with increased survival, and all age groups showed increased or similar survival compared to women who did not have a baby after diagnosis.In addition, most women who had a baby after diagnosis did so within five years. These women also showed increased survival compared to those who did not give birth after diagnosis.Source: Eurekalert