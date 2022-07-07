About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Breast Cancer Women Embrace Motherhood?

by Hannah Joy on July 7, 2022 at 11:54 PM
Font : A-A+

Can Breast Cancer Women Embrace Motherhood?

Breast cancer women who want to become a mother can safely have a baby, as the chances of survival are higher, reveals a new study.

A new study shows that survival is no worse in younger women, those who had not been pregnant before, and those with hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Why Romantic Relationships are Good for Breast Cancer Survivors?

Why Romantic Relationships are Good for Breast Cancer Survivors?


Romantic relationships reduce stress, lower inflammation and improve overall health of breast cancer survivors.
Advertisement


Results presented today at the 38th meeting of ESHRE based on more than 5000 women provide evidence to support motherhood after diagnosis. Details will be outlined today by Professor Richard Anderson from the Medical Research Council Centre for Reproductive Health at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Professor Anderson says the findings are reassuring for women who develop breast cancer and want to become mothers.

'This analysis shows that having a baby after breast cancer doesn't have a negative impact on survival,' added Professor Anderson. 'It provides reassurance for the growing number of women who want to start or complete their families after breast cancer treatment.'
Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer


Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and lifestyle changes help in controlling breast cancer.
Advertisement

Many breast cancers are hormone-sensitive. Tumor cells are stimulated to grow by estrogen and progesterone in the body. During pregnancy, levels of these hormones increase. This has long raised concerns that having a baby after breast cancer diagnosis and treatment may increase the odds of the disease returning or of a reduction in a woman's survival chances.

There is a growing need for data to establish if certain patients are likely to be affected. The average age of childbearing continues to increase so a large number of patients will not have had children when diagnosed.

The primary aim of this study was to establish if a live birth after breast cancer affected the survival chances of women. Professor Anderson and colleagues also analyzed factors influencing this (ie, tumor stage, previous pregnancy, and age at diagnosis).

Patient information from the Scottish Cancer Registry and national maternity databases were used to identify 5,181 women with breast cancer diagnoses. All were less than 40 years old and diagnosed between 1981 and 2017. Pregnancies were included up to the end of 2018, and survival was also analyzed up to that date.

Data were analyzed on 290 women who had a live birth after a breast cancer diagnosis. For these women, results showed that their overall survival was higher compared with those who didn't have a birth after a breast cancer diagnosis.

Survival was higher in those who had a first-time pregnancy after having breast cancer; women who had been pregnant before having breast cancer showed similar survival with or without a subsequent birth.

Younger age at diagnosis with subsequent motherhood was also associated with increased survival, and all age groups showed increased or similar survival compared to women who did not have a baby after diagnosis.

In addition, most women who had a baby after diagnosis did so within five years. These women also showed increased survival compared to those who did not give birth after diagnosis.



Source: Eurekalert
Plant-Based Diets Keep Breast Cancer at Bay

Plant-Based Diets Keep Breast Cancer at Bay


Women consuming more healthy plant-based foods postmenopause are less prone to breast cancer. So, adapt a healthy diet at a young age to enjoy maximum benefits.
Advertisement

Does Infertility Cause Breast Cancer in Men?

Does Infertility Cause Breast Cancer in Men?


Infertile men are at risk of developing breast cancer. However, there is no known cause and further research is needed into studying the underlying factors.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
View all
Recommended Reading
Breast BiopsyBreast Biopsy
Breasts - Structures and TypesBreasts - Structures and Types
MastitisMastitis
Pagets disease of the breastPagets disease of the breast
Tattoos A Body ArtTattoos A Body Art
Women and CancerWomen and Cancer
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Breasts - Structures and Types 

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia Iron Intake Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Blood Pressure Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Blood Donation - Recipients Selfie Addiction Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Noscaphene (Noscapine) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close