Can Boosting Joy Treat Depression Better Than Reducing Sad?

Discover the power of positive emotions and how they can transform mental health treatment.

Anhedonia: The Silent Driver of Depression's Worst Outcomes

How Does Positive Affect Treatment Target the Brain's Reward System?

Tracking Reward and Threat Sensitivity: Self-Reported Measures Emerge as Key Drivers of Clinical Outcomes

Positive Affect Treatment for Depression, Anxiety, and Low Positive Affec - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2848142)

A new study suggests that helping people feel more positive emotions — not just fewer negative ones — could be a more effective way to treat mental health conditions. ( )Published inthe research was led by psychologists from SMU and UCLA, and builds on more than a decade of clinical trials. Their approach, calledMost people know depression as a disorder of sadness. But for millions of patients, the most debilitating feature is something else entirely: the reduced or inability to feel positive emotions.It predicts a longer, more severe course of illness, undermines recovery and is a substantial predictor of suicidal behavior. Anhedonia also appears in anxiety disorders, PTSD, substance use disorders and schizophrenia, yet most conventional treatments do not address it.For decades, treatment has focused almost entirely on reducing negative emotions, leaving anhedonia largely unaddressed. Patients themselves actually view restoring positive emotion as their primary goal, even more than reducing negative symptoms.“There’s a difference between feeling helpless and feeling hopeless,” said Alicia E. Meuret, who leads the Anxiety and Depression Research Center at SMU. “When you feel helpless, you still have the drive and the will to want to change things. When people feel hopeless, they don’t believe anything will change. That’s what anhedonia can look like, and taking away negative emotions doesn’t fix it.”The therapy retrains what researchers describe as the brain's "positive system" through exercises that re-engage patients with rewarding activities, redirect attention toward positive experiences, and build practices such as gratitude, savoring, and loving-kindness.Unlike conventional treatments that address negative emotions directly, PAT focuses exclusively on positive affect. That distinction makes its results more striking: patients improved on both positive and negative measures despite the treatment never targeting negativity at all.In a randomized controlled trial of 98 adults with severe anhedonia, depression and anxiety, PAT produced greater improvements in overall clinical status than a conventional therapy targeting negative affect, an advantage that held at one-month follow-up. Patients also showed significant reductions in depression and anxiety symptoms. Researchers identified modulation of reward and threat processes as a central mechanism driving those gains.Targeting impaired reward processing, the researchers concluded, is essential for reducing key risk factors in depression and anxiety, including suicidality and relapse.“It’s not enough to take away the bad,” Meuret said. “Treatment needs to ask: Is this activity meaningful to you? Will it give you joy or a sense of accomplishment? Does it foster connection?”The study usedin addition to 5 threat processing measures, drawn from self-report, behavioral tasks, and physiological assessments. Six of seven self-reported reward and threat measures mediated clinical outcomes. Behavioral and physiological measures did not show the same effect.Study co-authors include David Rosenfield and Emily Wang of SMU; and Christina Hough of UCLA. The research was supported by the National Institute of Mental Health under Award R61MH115138 (PIs Craske, Meuret, Ritz). The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.Source-Newswise