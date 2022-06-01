Can Antidepressant Medication Ease Arthritis Pain?

Whether duloxetine, a medication that is prescribed to treat depression can benefit patients with hip or knee osteoarthritis was examined recently by a clinical trial published in Arthritis & Rheumatology.



Hardly anyone escapes the annoyance of occasional aches and pains, especially as they age. But persistent joint pain and stiffness can be signs of arthritis, which affects more than 54.4 million American adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).