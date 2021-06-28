Can Antacids Improve Blood Sugar Control?

Type 2 diabetes a global public health concern affecting almost 10 percent of people worldwide is treated with diet and lifestyle changes, medications, or insulin to manage their blood sugar, but recent data recommend antacid medications as another way to improve glucose levels.



According to a new meta-analysis published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, Antacids improve blood sugar control in people with diabetes but had no effect on the risk of diabetes developing in the general population.

"Our research demonstrated that prescribing antacids as an add-on to standard care was superior to standard therapy in decreasing hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels and fasting blood sugar in people with diabetes," said study author Carol Chiung-Hui Peng, M.D., of the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus in Baltimore, Md.



The researchers performed meta- analysis including seven studies (342 participants) for glycemic control and 5 studies (244, 439 participants) for risk of incident diabetes.



‘Antacids lower fasting blood sugar and improve glycemic control in diabetes.’





The results from seven clinical trial show that antacids can reduce HbA1c levels by 0.36% in people with diabetes and lower fasting blood sugar by 10 mg/dl. The results of five studies show that antacids had no effect on reducing the risk of developing diabetes.



People with diabetes should be aware that these commonly used antacid drugs may improve their blood sugar control, and doctors should consider this glucose-lowering effect when prescribing these medications to their patients.







