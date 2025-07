Can Ancient DNA Save Future Vaccines?

Ancient DNA reveals when animal-borne diseases began to infect humans—changing history and shaping our immune systems.

Zoonotic diseases emerged 6,500 years ago—reshaping populations long before modern medicine existed.

Digging Up Diseases

When Animals Became Our Roommates

How Migration Spread the Sickness

Our Bodies Tried to Adapt

Lessons for Modern Vaccines

What if the secrets to our modern-day diseases were buried deep in the bones of our ancestors? There are unearthed traces offrom prehistoric humans, offering an unprecedented look into the origins of infectious diseases. From the first animal-to-human transmissions to how early farming and migration shaped our health. It’s not just history—it’s a roadmap to our medical future ().A team of scientists led byhas analyzed DNA from over, some as old as 37,000 years. They found traces ofdisease-causing germs—bacteria, viruses, and parasites—hidden in ancient bones and teeth. This gives us a never-before-seen window into how diseases shaped human life thousands of years ago.Zoonotic diseases—those spread from animals to humans—first appeared around, shortly after humans began domesticating animals. These diseases peaked, showing that farming and living close to animals increased the risk of infection. It marks the beginning of a new era of human vulnerability to diseases.As ancient pastoralist groups moved from the Eurasian Steppe, they carried infections across regions, triggering wider outbreaks. These, along with the shared living spaces with animals, accelerated the spread of deadly pathogens . Movement didn’t just bring culture and language—it also brought disease.The burden of disease may have pushed ancient humans to, migrate, or even face population collapse. The DNA evidence shows that infections changed human history—not just health-wise but also socially and biologically. These illnesses may have shaped how our immune systems work today.By looking into the past, researchers believe we can better prepare for the future. Understanding how old diseases emerged and mutated gives clues about what might happen next. This could help us designthat protect us from future outbreaks—especially from zoonotic diseases like COVID-19.Source-University of Copenhagen - The Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences