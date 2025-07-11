About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Can Ancient DNA Save Future Vaccines?

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 11 2025 11:54 AM

Ancient DNA reveals when animal-borne diseases began to infect humans—changing history and shaping our immune systems.

What if the secrets to our modern-day diseases were buried deep in the bones of our ancestors? There are unearthed traces of ancient pathogens from prehistoric humans, offering an unprecedented look into the origins of infectious diseases. From the first animal-to-human transmissions to how early farming and migration shaped our health. It’s not just history—it’s a roadmap to our medical future (1 Trusted Source
The spatiotemporal distribution of human pathogens in ancient Eurasia

Go to source).

Digging Up Diseases

A team of scientists led by Professor Eske Willerslev has analyzed DNA from over 1,300 ancient humans, some as old as 37,000 years. They found traces of 214 disease-causing germs—bacteria, viruses, and parasites—hidden in ancient bones and teeth. This gives us a never-before-seen window into how diseases shaped human life thousands of years ago.


When Animals Became Our Roommates

Zoonotic diseases—those spread from animals to humans—first appeared around 6,500 years ago, shortly after humans began domesticating animals. These diseases peaked 5,000 years ago, showing that farming and living close to animals increased the risk of infection. It marks the beginning of a new era of human vulnerability to diseases.


How Migration Spread the Sickness

As ancient pastoralist groups moved from the Eurasian Steppe, they carried infections across regions, triggering wider outbreaks. These large-scale migrations, along with the shared living spaces with animals, accelerated the spread of deadly pathogens. Movement didn’t just bring culture and language—it also brought disease.


Our Bodies Tried to Adapt

The burden of disease may have pushed ancient humans to genetically adapt, migrate, or even face population collapse. The DNA evidence shows that infections changed human history—not just health-wise but also socially and biologically. These illnesses may have shaped how our immune systems work today.

Lessons for Modern Vaccines

By looking into the past, researchers believe we can better prepare for the future. Understanding how old diseases emerged and mutated gives clues about what might happen next. This could help us design smarter vaccines that protect us from future outbreaks—especially from zoonotic diseases like COVID-19.

Reference:
  1. The spatiotemporal distribution of human pathogens in ancient Eurasia - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09192-8 )

Source-University of Copenhagen - The Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences


Professional