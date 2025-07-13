Can an Ultrasound Save the Day When Fetal Movement Slows?

Study explored how additional ultrasound measurements of placental blood flow aid in evaluating fetal health and delivery timing.



Understanding Reduced Fetal Movement: When to Act

CPR: Guiding Decisions on Expedited vs. Delayed Birth

When a pregnant woman in her final trimester reports decreased fetal movement, determining whether to expedite delivery can be challenging. However, a new international study suggests that an additionalThis extra measurement enables more informed decisions, potentially reducing complications during birth. ( )The study was led by Dr. Sanne Gordijn, a gynecologist at the University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG), in collaboration with Dr. Wessel Ganzevoort from Amsterdam UMC.Sometimes, pregnant women perceive less fetal movements in the final weeks of pregnancy. Usually, this is not a cause for concern—the baby may be in a different position, or the mother may have been busy and not noticed the movements. However, it can be alarming for both the pregnant woman and healthcare providers, as it may precede severe oxygen deprivation or even fetal death. In such cases, theEarly delivery, before severe hypoxia occurs, may then be the best option.Currently, when a pregnant woman reports reduced fetal movement in the final weeks, she is referred to a hospital. There, routine assessments are performed as soon as possible to evaluate the fetal condition. These include a fetal heart rate tracing and an assessment of fetal growth and amniotic fluid levels. While these details provide insight into the fetal condition, there may be more effective ways to assess it.The researchers studied the effect of additional ultrasound measurements to assess placental function. The study focused on the resistance in the blood vessels of the umbilical cord and the fetal brain. These measurements provide further insight into placental function and the baby’s condition. A total of 1,684 women participated in the study.The study primarily examined the resistance in the blood vessels of the baby’s brain and umbilical cord. Sanne Gordijn explains: “The ratio between these two measurements is called theThe idea is that an abnormal CPR value, which may indicate a poorly functioning placenta, suggests it is better to expedite birth. If the CPR is normal, it may be better to wait, as the baby may not yet be ready. Women who wish to give birth at home can still do so in that case.”The results of the CEPRA study show better outcomes for fetuses when the CPR measurement is known. Gordijn: “This means we see fewer complications around birth when this measurement is performed in cases of reduced fetal movement, compared to current practice where it is not.”According to Gordijn, the study provides essential information for obstetric care: “It ensures that both mother and baby receive the care best suited to their situation.” The guideline on reduced fetal movement will soon be updated, and the professional association will incorporate the study’s findings.Source-Eurekalert