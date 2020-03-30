by Hannah Joy on  March 30, 2020 at 8:02 PM Respiratory Disease News
Can Alkaline Foods Fight Against Coronavirus?
Coronavirus pH varies from 5.5 to 8.5 is a myth, as the World Health Organisation (WHO) hasn't released any data on the coronavirus' pH level. However, increasing your immunity can help fight against any disease.

The message on WhatsApp reads: "All we need to do to beat coronavirus is to take more of an alkaline foods that are above the above pH level of the Virus. Some of which are: Lemon - 9.9pH, Lime - 8.2pH, Avocado - 15.6pH, Garlic - 13.2pH, Mango - 8.7pH, Tangerine - 8.5pH, Pineapple - 12.7pH and Orange - 9.2pH".

It further adds: "Increase your intake of the above to help boost your immune system. Do not keep this information to yourself only. Pass it to all your family and friends".


According to health experts, boosting your immunity is important but pH level of the new coronavirus is only misinformation.

"Around this time, it is very important to deal with any information cautiously. There is a lot of information available which has no basis medically or those that can't be authenticated," Dr Manish Mathur, Specialist-Internal Medicine on Lybrate, an online healthcare platform, told IANS.

"The World Health Organisation (WHO) hasn't released any data on the coronavirus' pH level. In general, alkaline food items are essential to build the body's immunity. The stronger the body's immunity, the better will it fight infections and diseases," Mathur noted.

pH is a measure of how acidic/basic water is. The range goes from 0 to 14, with 7 being neutral. pHs of less than 7 indicate acidity, whereas a pH of greater than 7 indicates a base. pH is really a measure of the relative amount of free hydrogen and hydroxyl ions in the water.

"Consumption of lemon, orange, pineapple and other alkaline food items are suggested by doctors. It, however, must not be perceived that consumption of these food items will prevent anyone from catching the coronavirus," said Mathur.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 1,071 on Monday, including the foreign nationals, with 942 active cases, according to the Health Ministry.

According to Bimal Chhajer, Director, SAAOL Heart Centre in New Delhi, though it may not be a well-established fact that consuming foods above pH value 7 may help in fighting against it, but these foods are considered as good immunity boosters and aid in improving the immunity which can help the body to fight against any infection.

"Ten major foods to boost our immunity include eating citrus foods like orange, lemon, amla and kiwi. Broccoli, spinach, red Pepper (Shimla mirch), and other green leafy vegetables increase our immunity. A combination of apple cider vinegar, garlic, ginger, honey and lemon is also a very good way to increase immunity," Chhajer told IANS.

Probiotics like curd or yogurt taken at room temperature helps increase immunity.

Any fruit/vegetables, especially red ones like papaya, carrot and beet also provide Vitamin A to boost immunity.

"Green tea, tulsi and cinnamon drinks are also healthy as far as immunity is concerned. Turmeric or haldi extract has the ability to boost immunity. Black grapes has very high antioxidants and, thus, good for immunity," said Chhajer.



