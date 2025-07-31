Can Alcohol Toast to Cancer Too?

Alcohol bottles may soon carry cancer warnings to help tackle India's growing health crisis

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Impact of health warning labels communicating the risk of cancer on alcohol selection: an online experimental study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Alcohol, like tobacco, causes cancer—yet your drink still hides it—time to bring that truth to the label. #medindia #cancerawareness #alcoholrisk #healthwarning #youthhealth’

Alcohol, like tobacco, causes cancer—yet your drink still hides it—time to bring that truth to the label. #medindia #cancerawareness #alcoholrisk #healthwarning #youthhealth’

Advertisement

Bottle of Truth: Why Alcohol Needs a Warning

Advertisement

Picture This: Labels That Talk Back

India's Cancer Curve: The Alarming Climb

Beyond the Bottle: Fighting the Glamor Trap

Impact of health warning labels communicating the risk of cancer on alcohol selection: an online experimental study - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32267588/ )