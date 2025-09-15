Can AI Use Mammograms to Forecast Cardiovascular Risk?

Mammography doubles as a breast cancer and heart risk tool, boosting efficiency for patients, communities, and healthcare.



‘#AI can use #mammograms and a woman's age to predict #cardiovascular disease risk and standard tools like the PREDICT and PREVENT calculators. This could be a game-changer for early #hearthealth screening! #WomensHealth #Cardiology’

A New Approach to Predicting Cardiovascular Disease in Women

Coronary artery disease (2,383 cases)

Heart attack (656 cases)

Stroke (434 cases)

Heart failure (731 cases)

Predicting Heart Disease from Mammograms Alone

Predicting cardiovascular events from routine mammograms using machine learning - (https://www.acc.org/About-ACC/Press-Releases/2025/03/20/09/58/AI-Powered-Mammograms)

An automatedas accurately as standard medical assessments, according to new research published in the journal( )The findings suggest that mammography—already widely used for breast cancer screening—could serve as a “two-for-one” cost-effective screening method, offering valuable insights into both breast and heart health without requiring additional medical tests or infrastructure., yet it remains underrecognized and undertreated, partly because traditional risk assessment models often underperform in predicting risk for women. Newer algorithms, while more accurate, rely on extensive medical data that isn’t always available.Previous research has linked breast arterial calcium deposits (BAC) and breast tissue density to cardiovascular risk. However, BAC alone is not strongly tied to obesity and is negatively associated with smoking, making it an unreliable standalone predictor. Researchers therefore explored whether a deep learning AI model trained on the full spectrum of breast tissue features from mammogram images could improve predictions.The research team analyzed data from 49,196 women (average age 59) enrolled in the Lifepool cohort registry in Victoria, Australia, between 2009 and 2020. At the start, participants provided background health information, including smoking and alcohol habits, weight, diabetes status, blood pressure and cholesterol treatment, reproductive history, menopause status, and hormone therapy use.During nearly nine years of follow-up, 3,392 women experienced a first cardiovascular event:The AI algorithm, using only mammogram images and age, was able to predict 10-year cardiovascular disease risk as effectively as established risk calculators such as New Zealand’s PREDICT tool and the American Heart Association’s PREVENT model. The predictive accuracy improved only slightly when clinical data was added to the AI model, highlighting its strength as a standalone tool.The researchers note several limitations: mammogram scanners vary in the data they produce; comparison risk factors relied on self-reported health data; and, as with all deep learning models, results depend on the quality of the training dataset.Even so, the authors emphasize the promise of their approach: “A key advantage of the mammography model we developed is that it did not require additional history taking or medical record data and leveraged an existing risk screening process widely used by women.”They argue thatIn a linked editorial, Professor Gemma Figtree and Dr. Stuart Grieve from the University of Sydney underscored the significance of the study. They noted that women remain less aware of their cardiovascular risk compared with breast cancer, even though heart disease accounts for far more deaths globally.“In contrast with what is commonly thought, breast cancer causes only about 10% of the total deaths globally compared with those resulting from cardiovascular disease,” they wrote.They added that mammography could become a valuable “touch point” to increase awareness of cardiovascular risk in women. However, they cautioned that one of the main challenges ahead lies in the practical implementation of such AI tools in routine clinical care.Source-Medindia