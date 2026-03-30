Can AI Help Spot Hidden Struggles in Childhood Cancer Survivors?

AI is helping decode the complex, long-term healthcare needs of childhood cancer survivors to improve outcomes and personalized care.
Artificial intelligence (AI) may soon play a valuable role in helping doctors identify which survivors of childhood cancer need additional care and support. New research from scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital suggests that the way AI systems are guided—or “prompted”—can significantly influence how effectively they perform in clinical settings (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Optimizing prompting strategies improves large language model classification of pain- and fatigue-related functional impact in childhood cancer survivors
Go to source). In the study, published in Communications Medicine, researchers explored how well large language models could interpret interview data from young cancer survivors and their caregivers. The goal was to see whether these systems could recognize symptoms that were seriously affecting patients’ day-to-day lives.
AI Performed Best With Richer Clinical ContextThe findings showed that AI performed more accurately when it was given richer, more detailed instructions. Models that received broader context and additional information were better at identifying complex symptom patterns compared to those given simpler prompts.
These results highlight the importance of carefully designing how AI tools are used in healthcare. Rather than relying on basic inputs, more advanced prompting strategies could improve how effectively these systems support clinical decision-making and patient care in the future.
“About 40%-60% of a clinical encounter is a patient talking to their physician about symptoms and related health experiences,” said corresponding author I-Chan Huang, PhD, St. Jude Department of Epidemiology & Cancer Control.
“We have provided a proof of concept that large language models could help analyze that underutilized conversational data to detect symptom severity and its functional impact and assist physician decision-making to provide better care to survivors.”
Why Childhood Cancer Survivors Need Closer Follow-UpChildren who have cancer are treated during a critical time in their development, which can have a ripple effect later in life. Cancer- and treatment-related effects can occur long after the initial disease is cured. However, identifying which survivors have symptoms severe enough to need extra, targeted support is difficult for physicians.
Much of the data that informs that identification exists in transcripts of conversations and answers to open-ended questions in surveys that cannot be reviewed quickly. Newer language-based AI offers physicians an opportunity to analyze, understand and use that information to help survivors. The researchers interviewed 30 survivors between 8 and 17 years old and their caregivers. Two human experts analyzed the conversation transcripts for signs of excessive pain and fatigue, yielding more than 800 analyzable pieces of information.
They categorized the symptoms by severity and their physical, cognitive or social impact. After performing that gold-standard analysis, the scientists gave the same transcripts to two large language models, ChatGPT and Llama, using four styles of prompts. Both models showed an ability to analyze the data in a similar way to the experts, though their performance depended on the prompt used.
Prompting is the art of instructing AI to perform a task. The researchers compared four common prompting strategies: two simple and two complex. The simple approaches were zero-shot and few-shot prompting, which provide no or minimal information beyond the basic instructions. These approaches produced unstable and inaccurate results.
“We found that simple prompts were not effective,” Huang said. “However, our more sophisticated prompting strategies performed significantly better and had a higher concurrence with our human reviewers.”
Complex Prompting Helped AI Understand Symptoms BetterThe two complex strategies were chain-of-thought and generated knowledge prompts. Chain-of-thought uses step-by-step logical instructions, while generated knowledge prompts a model to come up with background information before giving it the instructions.
Both complex prompting methods distinguished the physical and cognitive impact of symptoms on survivors well, while having a moderate ability to detect social impacts.
Clinical use will require much more testing, but these early results suggest that chain-of-thought, generated knowledge or similar prompting methods should be used in the future. The findings provide one of the first concrete examples of how AI may be able to improve survivorship care.
“These AI-driven approaches provide us with a new way to unlock the complex symptom information hidden in the wealth of patient-physician conversations that currently go unused,” Huang said. “By making this information easier to capture and analyze, we can help physicians better identify survivors who need additional support in real time and improve care for this growing population.”
Reference:
- Optimizing prompting strategies improves large language model classification of pain- and fatigue-related functional impact in childhood cancer survivors - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s43856-026-01499-5)
Source-Eurekalert