Can AI Help ICU Patients Get the Nutrition They Need?

Underfeeding is common in ICUs, affecting up to half of patients by day three and over a quarter by day seven
A new study led by researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai indicates that artificial intelligence (AI) could play a valuable role in improving the care of critically ill patients who require mechanical ventilation (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
NutriSighT: Interpretable Transformer Model for Dynamic Prediction of Underfeeding Enteral Nutrition in Mechanically Ventilated Patients
Go to source). The research suggests that AI-driven models can help identify patients at high risk of being underfed during intensive care—a common but often underrecognized problem in the ICU.
TOP INSIGHT
ICU #nutrition just got a high-tech upgrade. AI tool #NutriSightT analyzes vitals and lab data to predict which patients will be underfed—hours in advance. By updating every 4 hours, it helps doctors step in before a patient’s health declines. #HealthTech #AI #CriticallyIllPatients #ICU
Predicting Nutritional Shortfalls to Improve ICU RecoveryPatients on ventilators frequently have complex nutritional needs, and failing to meet those needs can slow recovery, weaken immune function, and worsen overall outcomes. By analyzing large volumes of clinical data, the AI approach described in the study may allow clinicians to anticipate nutritional shortfalls earlier, adjust feeding strategies in real time, and deliver more personalized nutritional support.
The findings, published in the online issue of Nature Communications, highlight how AI could complement clinical judgment, supporting timely interventions that may improve recovery and overall patient outcomes in critical care settings.
Critical First Week Shapes Nutrition and Recovery in ICU PatientsThe first week on a ventilator is especially important for providing proper nutrition, since patients’ needs often shift quickly during this period, say the investigators.
“Too many patients on ventilators in the intensive care unit (ICU) don’t get the nutrition they need during the critical first week,” says co-senior corresponding author Ankit Sakhuja, MBBS, MS, Associate Professor of Artificial Intelligence and Human Health, and Medicine (Data-Driven and Digital Medicine).
“Their needs are changing rapidly, and it’s easy for them to fall behind. We wanted to explore a simple, timely way to identify who is most at risk of being underfed so that clinicians could intervene earlier, adjust care, and make sure each patient receives the right support when it matters most.”
The study identified several key insights that could potentially help guide patient care:
The research could support personalized feeding plans, guide nutrition teams, and inform clinical trials to determine the most effective nutrition strategies for individual patients.
The investigators emphasize that NutriSighT would not be intended to replace clinicians. Instead, it could serve as an early-warning system to help guide timely nutrition interventions.
The research team’s next steps include prospective multi-site trials to test whether acting on these predictions improves patient outcomes, careful integration into electronic health records, and expansion to broader individualized nutrition targets.
“The significance of our study’s findings is that, for the first time, it may be possible to identify which patients are at risk of underfeeding early in their ICU stay and tailor care to their individual needs,” says co-senior author Girish N. Nadkarni, MD, MPH, Chair of the Windreich Department of Artificial Intelligence and Human Health, Director of the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health, and Irene and Dr. Arthur M. Fishberg Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Chief AI Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System.
“It represents an important step towards giving clinicians better information to make decisions about nutrition. Ultimately, the goal is to provide the right amount of nutrition to the right patient at the right time, which could help improve recovery and outcomes in critically ill patients and lay the groundwork for more personalized care strategies.”
Reference:
- NutriSighT: Interpretable Transformer Model for Dynamic Prediction of Underfeeding Enteral Nutrition in Mechanically Ventilated Patients - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-66200-1)
Source-Eurekalert