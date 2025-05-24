Can AI Feel?

AI is advancing in emotional intelligence, excelling at tests and creating new ones, showing potential to assist in empathy-driven fields.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Large language models are proficient in solving and creating emotional intelligence tests



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know? LLMs scored 81% on emotional intelligence tests, surpassing humans at 56%! #medindia #mentalhealth #ai #emotionalintelligence’

LLMs scored 81% on emotional intelligence tests, surpassing humans at 56%! #medindia #mentalhealth #ai #emotionalintelligence’

Advertisements

Cracking the Emotional Code

Emotional recognition

Emotional understanding

Emotional management

Perspective-taking

When it comes to reading and reacting to emotions, which is essential for having productive conversations with others, ChatGPT-4 has consistently exceeded expectations.





Advertisements Beyond Answers, Toward Understanding Researchers also tried new tasks for ChatGPT-4 by asking it to develop its own emotional intelligence (EI) test questions. These new tests were given to more than 460 people. The results? Tests using AI were the same level of difficulty as the originals .

.

The clarity and content diversity in the texts had only a very small impact (Cohen’s d below 0.25).



AI tests are highly correlated with regular tests (r = 0.46).



Reliable and consistent answers from the participants

from the participants

This means LLMs are skillful enough to understand and practice emotional concepts, making them eligible for use in large and fair emotional intelligence evaluation systems.





Advertisements Search Engine To Empathy Engine It appears that machines are becoming free of emotional limits, as demonstrated by recent findings. These capabilities could be applied to: Technologies that detect signs of emotional distress through conversation





Platforms designed to foster empathy and emotional regulation





Interfaces that respond appropriately to human emotions





Workplace emotional intelligence (EI) assessments that are free from human bias





As AI becomes more attuned to human emotions, the line between what is authentic and what is artificial continues to blur.



The study illustrates how AI is now benefiting from both emotional insight and logical reasoning. Large language models (LLMs) are reshaping how we define and measure emotional intelligence. While humans still lead in empathy, AI may soon become a valuable assistant in understanding emotions, especially in education, therapy, and leadership training.



Once Artificially Empowered. Now, Emotionally Intelligent!



Reference: Large language models are proficient in solving and creating emotional intelligence tests - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40399566/)



Source-Université de Genève