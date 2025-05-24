About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Can AI Feel?

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on May 24 2025 1:47 PM

AI is advancing in emotional intelligence, excelling at tests and creating new ones, showing potential to assist in empathy-driven fields.

Can AI Feel?
For a long time, experts believed that the ability to understand and use emotions—known as emotional intelligence (EI)—was a skill unique to humans. However, recent studies have shown that large language models, such as ChatGPT-4, Claude, and Gemini, not only excel at emotional intelligence tests but are also capable of creating them. A report in Communications Psychology suggests that AI is now demonstrating empathy and emotional insight more effectively than previously thought possible (1 Trusted Source
Large language models are proficient in solving and creating emotional intelligence tests

Go to source).

Cracking the Emotional Code

Several Large Language Models (LLMs) were checked using five routine and achievement-based emotional intelligence tests in a comparative analysis. Previous tests showed that humans were only accurate 56% of the time, but the models demonstrated accuracy of 81% on average. The exams are designed to evaluate basic elements of emotional intelligence, such as,
  • Emotional recognition
  • Emotional understanding
  • Emotional management
  • Perspective-taking
    • When it comes to reading and reacting to emotions, which is essential for having productive conversations with others, ChatGPT-4 has consistently exceeded expectations.


    Beyond Answers, Toward Understanding

    Researchers also tried new tasks for ChatGPT-4 by asking it to develop its own emotional intelligence (EI) test questions. These new tests were given to more than 460 people. The results?
    • Tests using AI were the same level of difficulty as the originals.
    • The clarity and content diversity in the texts had only a very small impact (Cohen’s d below 0.25).
    • AI tests are highly correlated with regular tests (r = 0.46).
    • Reliable and consistent answers from the participants
      • This means LLMs are skillful enough to understand and practice emotional concepts, making them eligible for use in large and fair emotional intelligence evaluation systems.


      Search Engine To Empathy Engine

      It appears that machines are becoming free of emotional limits, as demonstrated by recent findings. These capabilities could be applied to:
      • Technologies that detect signs of emotional distress through conversation
      • Platforms designed to foster empathy and emotional regulation
      • Interfaces that respond appropriately to human emotions
      • Workplace emotional intelligence (EI) assessments that are free from human bias
        • As AI becomes more attuned to human emotions, the line between what is authentic and what is artificial continues to blur.

        The study illustrates how AI is now benefiting from both emotional insight and logical reasoning. Large language models (LLMs) are reshaping how we define and measure emotional intelligence. While humans still lead in empathy, AI may soon become a valuable assistant in understanding emotions, especially in education, therapy, and leadership training.

        Once Artificially Empowered. Now, Emotionally Intelligent!


        Reference:
        1. Large language models are proficient in solving and creating emotional intelligence tests - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40399566/)


        Source-Université de Genève
