Can AI Close Autism Diagnosis Gaps?

by Dr. Tanushree Dey on Dec 22 2025 9:37 PM

AI could help ease year-long waits for autism diagnoses by expanding access beyond specialty care.

Obtaining an autism evaluation through specialty health services often involves extended delays across the United States. In Missouri, families may wait close to one year for a diagnostic visit.
New findings suggest that artificial intelligence–based tools could help reduce these wait times by supporting earlier assessments outside traditional specialty settings.(1 Trusted Source
Integration of an Artificial Intelligenceâ€“Based Autism Diagnostic Device into the ECHO Autism Primary Care Workflow

Go to source).


AI System Offers Potential for Early Autism Diagnosis
The AI system generates a report outlining the specific neural pathways impacted and their expected influence on brain functionality in individuals with autism.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Some AI tools can flag autism using short parent questionnaires and routine behavior data, detecting risk before speech delays are obvious to clinicians or families.

Testing AI Tools to Expand Autism Care Access

Lead author Kristin Sohl and her team partnered with Cognoa, Inc. to test their FDA-approved medical device, CanvasDx, for primary care clinicians in areas without autism care. It incorporates AI algorithms into patient data and makes a prediction of a positive or negative autism diagnosis, depending on the information provided. If it cannot make a definite prediction, it gives an ‘indeterminate’ result.

“Our mission is to increase access to the best practices for autism care across rural and underserved communities,” Sohl said. “To explore CanvasDx as a potential tool for best practices, we used the ECHO Autism community, which trains primary care clinicians across Missouri and beyond in autism care.”


Quiz on Autism
Introduction Autism spectrum disorder is a complex genetic disorder that impairs social, behavioral, and communication functions in humans. Autistic people may act, communicate, interact, and learn differently than most other people. ASD ...

Reducing Travel Burden and Diagnostic Delays

Children in rural Missouri often wait longer to access autism evaluations, and this presents an opportunity for families to get the care they need. According to the study, traveling to specialty care centers meant traveling an average distance of 97 miles. Keeping care local helped families save gas and receive a diagnosis 5–7 months earlier than if they had waited.

“Devices like CanvasDx, especially when used by autism-experienced clinicians, can help accelerate diagnosis, so children have faster access to services that support them,” Sohl said. “It can also provide support for the clinician and streamline processes of the evaluation.”


Free Symptom Questionnaire may Help Screen Autism in Children
How to identify Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in children? Autism Symptom Dimensions Questionnaire (ASDQ) can be used as a free and reliable tool to identify autism in children.

Performance and Reliability of the AI Device In Autism Diagnosis

In the study, using the data of 80 children, the device produced determinate results for 52% of patients, but did not provide any false positive or negative diagnoses and never contradicted a clinician’s diagnosis. Sohl says this highlights the need for clinicians to receive education on autism evaluation, diagnosis and care.

“Identifying autism and starting individualized support for a child with autism are critical for optimizing their outcomes,” Sohl said.

“Autistic children and their families deserve high-quality and timely access to local care and expertise. Using AI-integrated devices like CanvasDx can expedite diagnostic processes and add additional, objective data to support primary care clinicians in making diagnoses.”

Reference:
  1. Integration of an Artificial Intelligence–Based Autism Diagnostic Device into the ECHO Autism Primary Care Workflow - (https://formative.jmir.org/2025/1/e80733)


Source-University of Missouri-Columbia


