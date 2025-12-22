AI could help ease year-long waits for autism diagnoses by expanding access beyond specialty care.

Integration of an Artificial Intelligence–Based Autism Diagnostic Device into the ECHO Autism Primary Care Workflow



Obtaining anthrough specialty health services often involvesacross the United States. In Missouri, families may wait close tofor a diagnostic visit.New findings suggest thatcould help reduce these wait times by supporting earlier assessments outside traditional specialty settings.().Lead author Kristin Sohl and her team partnered with Cognoa, Inc. to test their FDA-approved medical device, CanvasDx, for primary care clinicians in areas without autism care. It incorporates AI algorithms into patient data and makes a prediction of a positive or negative autism diagnosis, depending on the information provided. If it cannot make a definite prediction, it gives an ‘indeterminate’ result.“Our mission is toacross rural and underserved communities,” Sohl said. “To explore CanvasDx as a potential tool for best practices, we used the ECHO Autism community, which trains primary care clinicians across Missouri and beyond in autism care.”Children in rural Missouri often wait longer to access autism evaluations, and this presents an opportunity for families to get the care they need. According to the study, traveling to specialty care centers meant traveling an average distance of 97 miles. Keeping care local helped families save gas and receive a diagnosisthan if they had waited.“Devices like CanvasDx, especially when used by autism-experienced clinicians, can help accelerate diagnosis, so children have faster access to services that support them,” Sohl said. “It can alsoIn the study, using the data of 80 children, the, but did not provide any false positive or negative diagnoses and never contradicted a clinician’s diagnosis. Sohl says this highlightsevaluation, diagnosis and care.,” Sohl said.“Autistic children and their families deserve high-quality and timely access to local care and expertise. Using AI-integrated devices like CanvasDx can expedite diagnostic processes and add additional, objective data to support primary care clinicians in making diagnoses.”Source-University of Missouri-Columbia