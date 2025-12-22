Can AI Close Autism Diagnosis Gaps?

AI could help ease year-long waits for autism diagnoses by expanding access beyond specialty care.
Obtaining an autism evaluation through specialty health services often involves extended delays across the United States. In Missouri, families may wait close to one year for a diagnostic visit. New findings suggest that
Integration of an Artificial Intelligenceâ€“Based Autism Diagnostic Device into the ECHO Autism Primary Care Workflow
Go to source).
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
Some AI tools can flag autism using short parent questionnaires and routine behavior data, detecting risk before speech delays are obvious to clinicians or families. #autism #aiinmedicine #earlydetection #neurodevelopment #digitalhealth #medindia
Testing AI Tools to Expand Autism Care AccessLead author Kristin Sohl and her team partnered with Cognoa, Inc. to test their FDA-approved medical device, CanvasDx, for primary care clinicians in areas without autism care. It incorporates AI algorithms into patient data and makes a prediction of a positive or negative autism diagnosis, depending on the information provided. If it cannot make a definite prediction, it gives an ‘indeterminate’ result.
“Our mission is to increase access to the best practices for autism care across rural and underserved communities,” Sohl said. “To explore CanvasDx as a potential tool for best practices, we used the ECHO Autism community, which trains primary care clinicians across Missouri and beyond in autism care.”
Reducing Travel Burden and Diagnostic DelaysChildren in rural Missouri often wait longer to access autism evaluations, and this presents an opportunity for families to get the care they need. According to the study, traveling to specialty care centers meant traveling an average distance of 97 miles. Keeping care local helped families save gas and receive a diagnosis 5–7 months earlier than if they had waited.
“Devices like CanvasDx, especially when used by autism-experienced clinicians, can help accelerate diagnosis, so children have faster access to services that support them,” Sohl said. “It can also provide support for the clinician and streamline processes of the evaluation.”
Performance and Reliability of the AI Device In Autism DiagnosisIn the study, using the data of 80 children, the device produced determinate results for 52% of patients, but did not provide any false positive or negative diagnoses and never contradicted a clinician’s diagnosis. Sohl says this highlights the need for clinicians to receive education on autism evaluation, diagnosis and care.
“Identifying autism and starting individualized support for a child with autism are critical for optimizing their outcomes,” Sohl said.
“Autistic children and their families deserve high-quality and timely access to local care and expertise. Using AI-integrated devices like CanvasDx can expedite diagnostic processes and add additional, objective data to support primary care clinicians in making diagnoses.”
Reference:
- Integration of an Artificial Intelligence–Based Autism Diagnostic Device into the ECHO Autism Primary Care Workflow - (https://formative.jmir.org/2025/1/e80733)
Source-University of Missouri-Columbia