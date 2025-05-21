Can Aging Actually Protect Your Heart from Arrhythmias?

Narrowing between heart cells with age may naturally protect against irregular heart rhythms.

Age-Associated Perinexal Narrowing Masks Consequences of Sodium Channel Gain of Function in Guinea Pig Hearts



As you age, a microscopic gap between heart cells naturally narrows—helping to stabilize your heartbeat and protect against arrhythmias. #medindia #hearthealth #aging’

Narrowing of Perinexus and Heart Rhythm Stability

Strengthening Electrical Communication Between Cells

Prevalence and Risks of Atrial Fibrillation

Concealing Age-Related Cardiac Weakness

Challenges in Detecting Arrhythmias in Older Patients

