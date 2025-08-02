About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Can a Spin Bike Save Your Hips?

by Dr. Leena M on Aug 2 2025 5:31 PM

Spinning isn’t just cardio — it’s transforming hip osteoarthritis care through the CHAIN program.

Can a Spin Bike Save Your Hips?
Having trouble with hip pain? A spin bike could become your new favorite workout tool.Hip osteoarthritis can make it hard for many people to stay active, but there's new hope with cycling. A special blend of spinning sessions and learning is helping people move more easily and feel stronger. All these without surgery and long hospital stays. This method is supported by real stories from patients and results from five years of use. It's making a big difference in how joint problems are treated. Plus, it's also more affordable, effective and gives people more control over their health, benefiting both them and the healthcare system(1 Trusted Source
Self-Management of Hip Osteoarthritis Five Years After a Cycling and Education Treatment Pathway

Go to source).

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.
Advertisement

CHAIN Reaction: More Than Just a Workout

The Cycling against Hip Pain (CHAIN) programme is more than just riding a bike . It's an 8-week experience that mixes group cycling with health lessons. Patients not only get stronger joints but also learn ways to handle their pain even after the programme is over. The benefits go beyond the body; they also help build confidence, promote independence, and encourage healthier lifestyle choices.


Advertisement
Hip Pain in Young Athletes
Hip Pain in Young Athletes
Treating young athletes with chronic hip pain may be the key to halting the progression of degenerative hip disease.

Healing More for Less

Treating patients in groups using CHAIN uses fewer resources than individual physiotherapy sessions — and leads to better outcomes. This makes it a cheaper option for the (NHS) National Health Service, and could help reduce the long waiting times for physiotherapy. Since the cost of a single hip replacement can go over £6,000, avoiding surgery saves money and helps make the best use of limited healthcare resources.


How Cycling can Benefit You
How Cycling can Benefit You
Cycling is one of the best available ways to achieve good fitness level in people. It improves overall good health. The benefits of cycling are many and can be achieved easily and effectively.

From Study to the Nation

What began in Bournemouth University is now ready to spread across the country. With help from local fitness places and a new online class through the BU education app, CHAIN can now be used at home or in the gym. Doctors and health professionals across the UK are being taught how to start their programs, creating an encouraging example of a community-led approach for big national improvements.


Diet-Exercise Combo for Knee Osteoarthritis Leads to Less Knee Pain, Better Function
Diet-Exercise Combo for Knee Osteoarthritis Leads to Less Knee Pain, Better Function
Among overweight and obese adults with knee osteoarthritis, intensive diet-exercise combo led to less knee pain and better function after 18 months than diet-alone and exercise-alone.

Stories That Move Us

People who stopped walking and dancing for a while are now doing better. By the third week of spinning, they were sleeping better and walking without pain. Five years after finishing CHAIN, 57% of the people didn’t need surgery, and many kept cycling or started going to the gym. This shows that with the right help, taking care of yourself can become something you do naturally.

Reference:
  1. Self-Management of Hip Osteoarthritis Five Years After a Cycling and Education Treatment Pathway - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7151257/?utm_source= )


Source-Bournemouth University (BU) and University Hospitals Dorset (UHD)


Latest Lifestyle and Wellness News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional