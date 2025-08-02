Can a Spin Bike Save Your Hips?

Spinning isn’t just cardio — it’s transforming hip osteoarthritis care through the CHAIN program.
Having trouble with hip pain? A spin bike could become your new favorite workout tool.Hip osteoarthritis can make it hard for many people to stay active, but there's new hope with cycling. A special blend of spinning sessions and learning is helping people move more easily and feel stronger. All these without surgery and long hospital stays. This method is supported by real stories from patients and results from five years of use. It's making a big difference in how joint problems are treated. Plus, it's also more affordable, effective and gives people more control over their health, benefiting both them and the healthcare system(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Self-Management of Hip Osteoarthritis Five Years After a Cycling and Education Treatment Pathway
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
Cycling can do what surgery sometimes can’t — restore freedom, ease pain, and bring people back to life. #medindia #hiphealth #cyclingtherapy #jointcare #selfmanagement ’
Cycling can do what surgery sometimes can’t — restore freedom, ease pain, and bring people back to life. #medindia #hiphealth #cyclingtherapy #jointcare #selfmanagement ’
Advertisement
CHAIN Reaction: More Than Just a WorkoutThe Cycling against Hip Pain (CHAIN) programme is more than just riding a bike . It's an 8-week experience that mixes group cycling with health lessons. Patients not only get stronger joints but also learn ways to handle their pain even after the programme is over. The benefits go beyond the body; they also help build confidence, promote independence, and encourage healthier lifestyle choices.
Advertisement
Healing More for LessTreating patients in groups using CHAIN uses fewer resources than individual physiotherapy sessions — and leads to better outcomes. This makes it a cheaper option for the (NHS) National Health Service, and could help reduce the long waiting times for physiotherapy. Since the cost of a single hip replacement can go over £6,000, avoiding surgery saves money and helps make the best use of limited healthcare resources.
From Study to the NationWhat began in Bournemouth University is now ready to spread across the country. With help from local fitness places and a new online class through the BU education app, CHAIN can now be used at home or in the gym. Doctors and health professionals across the UK are being taught how to start their programs, creating an encouraging example of a community-led approach for big national improvements.
Stories That Move UsPeople who stopped walking and dancing for a while are now doing better. By the third week of spinning, they were sleeping better and walking without pain. Five years after finishing CHAIN, 57% of the people didn’t need surgery, and many kept cycling or started going to the gym. This shows that with the right help, taking care of yourself can become something you do naturally.
Reference:
- Self-Management of Hip Osteoarthritis Five Years After a Cycling and Education Treatment Pathway - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7151257/?utm_source= )
Source-Bournemouth University (BU) and University Hospitals Dorset (UHD)