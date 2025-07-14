About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Can a Smart Wristband Revolutionize How We Manage Diabetes and Heart Health?

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 14 2025 2:23 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The wristband's smart display shows live data on blood pressure, heart rate, glucose, alcohol, lactate & artery stiffness.

Can a Smart Wristband Revolutionize How We Manage Diabetes and Heart Health?
A breakthrough wearable device may transform how diabetes is monitored and managed. Developed by researchers and recently published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, the new wristband goes beyond tracking glucose levels—it continuously monitors a range of chemical and cardiovascular signals that play a key role in disease progression and overall health. This cutting-edge technology could enable more personalized and proactive diabetes care (1 Trusted Source
Integration of chemical and physical inputs for monitoring metabolites and cardiac signals in diabetes

Go to source).

Health Insights Through Sweat Analysis: iSudorology
Health Insights Through Sweat Analysis: iSudorology
iSudorology or Internet enabled Sudorology utilizes sweat as a source of digital biomarkers, offering real-time insights into an individual''s health.
Advertisement

Flexible Wristband Sensor: Painless, Real-time Monitoring

The flexible wristband consists of a microneedle array that painlessly samples interstitial fluid under the skin to measure glucose, lactate and alcohol in real time using three different enzymes embedded within the tiny needles. Designed for easy replacement, the microneedle array can be swapped out to tailor wear periods. This reduces the risk of allergic reactions or infection while supporting longer-term use.

Simultaneously, the wristband uses an ultrasonic sensor array to measure blood pressure and arterial stiffness, while ECG sensors measure heart rate directly from wrist pulses. These physiological signals are key indicators of cardiovascular risk, which is often elevated in people with diabetes but is rarely monitored continuously outside of a clinical setting.

“Comprehensive and effective management of diabetes requires more than just a single glucose reading,” said An-Yi Chang, a postdoctoral researcher in the Aiiso Yufeng Li Family Department of Chemical and Nano Engineering at UC San Diego.

Factors like diet, alcohol intake, exercise and stress influence blood sugar and heart health in ways that traditional monitoring systems cannot fully capture.

“By tracking glucose, lactate, alcohol and cardiovascular signals in real time, this pain-free wristband can help people better understand their health and enable early action to reduce diabetes risk,” added Chang, who is a co-first author on the study with Muyang Lin, Lu Yin and Maria Reynoso, all from the same department.


Advertisement
Wearable Devices - the Futuristic Slant in Epilepsy!
Wearable Devices - the Futuristic Slant in Epilepsy!
Wearable devices in epilepsy open up a newer diagnostic and treatment window by tracking real-time onset and patterns of seizures in patients.

Combining Chemical and Cardiovascular Monitoring in a Single Wristband

The development of this wearable system was made possible by the collaboration of the research groups led by Joseph Wang and Sheng Xu, both professors in the Aiiso Yufeng Li Family Department of Chemical and Nano Engineering at the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering.

Wang’s group specializes in creating wearables that can monitor multiple chemical biomarkers in the body simultaneously, while Xu’s group specializes in developing wearable ultrasound sensors that can monitor cardiovascular signals deep inside the body.

By combining their expertise, the teams designed a device that provides continuous, simultaneous measurement of biomarkers and cardiac signals in a single wearable wristband platform.

A smart device linked to the wristband displays live data streams from the sensors. It shows blood pressure, heart rate and arterial stiffness alongside real-time readings of glucose, alcohol and lactate levels.

This enables wearers to see how daily activities—like meals, alcohol intake or exercise—affect their body in real time and in turn, obtain personalized insights into their metabolic and cardiovascular responses.


Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
A continuous glucose monitor is an automated device to measure blood glucose levels seamlessly throughout the day and night to offer better diabetes management.

Wearable Wristband Demonstrates High Accuracy in Multi-Biomarker Tracking

The wristband demonstrated excellent agreement with commercial devices across a variety of tests. When monitoring glucose, results closely matched those of a blood glucose meter and continuous glucose monitor while simultaneously capturing cardiovascular responses.

Similarly, tests tracking alcohol intake aligned with a breathalyzer, and lactate monitoring during exercise paralleled results from a blood lactate meter. At each step, the wristband provided continuous, simultaneous monitoring of additional signals, including real-time quantitative blood pressure, heart rate and arterial stiffness.

This capability could offer wearers a comprehensive physiological snapshot during everyday activities. It could also help patients and clinicians identify dangerous trends before they escalate, potentially alerting users to cardiovascular risks that traditional glucose monitors would miss.

Next steps include expanding the wearable system to include additional chemical and cardiovascular markers, and designing it to be powered by sweat or sunlight. The researchers also envision integrating machine learning algorithms to analyze the vast amounts of personal data the system collects.

Reference:
  1. Integration of chemical and physical inputs for monitoring metabolites and cardiac signals in diabetes - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41551-025-01439-z)

Source-Eurekalert
AI-Enabled Wearable Sensor Uses Vibration to Curb Nocturnal Scratching
AI-Enabled Wearable Sensor Uses Vibration to Curb Nocturnal Scratching
An AI-enabled wearable sensor with vibratory feedback significantly reduces nocturnal scratching in atopic dermatitis, improving sleep without medication.

Recommended Readings
Latest News on IT in Healthcare
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional