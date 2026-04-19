Can a Natural Licorice Compound Finally Treat IBD?

Researchers find glycyrrhizin from licorice reduces gut inflammation and cell death in a breakthrough IBD stem cell study.
A newly published study in Stem Cell Reports has unveiled a significant breakthrough in the search for effective treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). ()
How a Stem Cell Gut Model Is Unlocking New IBD TreatmentsScientists have developed a human stem cell-derived model of the intestine — a cutting-edge research tool that closely mimics the real human gut — and successfully used it to pinpoint potential therapies capable of tackling the debilitating condition at its root.
Among the most promising discoveries to emerge from the research is glycyrrhizin, a naturally occurring compound that has demonstrated a remarkable ability to reduce intestinal inflammation and curb cell death, offering fresh hope to the millions of people worldwide who live with the painful and often life-altering effects of IBD.
Why 4 Million IBD Patients Worldwide Are Still Searching for Better TreatmentThe burden of IBD is rising globally, with an estimated 4 million people affected worldwide. The disease is characterized by chronic inflammation of the intestinal wall, leading to symptoms such as persistent diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fatigue. Standard treatments include anti-inflammatory drugs and other immune-targeting therapies, but many patients experience only limited benefit.
University of Tokyo Team Builds IBD Model to Fast-Track Drug DiscoveryHigh-throughput screening (HTS) offers a promising strategy to discover new IBD therapies but depends on having a reliable model of the human intestinal wall for laboratory testing.
To address this, a team led by Yu Takahashi at the University of Tokyo, Japan developed a stem cell-derived model of the human intestine and induced an IBD-like state by exposing the cells to a primary inflammatory protein associated with the disease in patients.
After confirming that this protein drives cell death and inflammation in their model, the researchers screened approximately 3,500 compounds, using cell death as the primary readout.
Glycyrrhizin – a natural component of black licorice previously shown to be effective in cellular and animal models of IBD – emerged as one of the top hits, significantly preventing intestinal cell death. This effect was also observed in mice with IBD, where glycyrrhizin reduced both intestinal inflammation and cell death.
These findings highlight the potential of human stem cell-derived IBD models as powerful platforms for drug discovery. Further clinical studies will be required to determine whether glycyrrhizin can effectively alleviate IBD in patients while avoiding unwanted side effects.
References:
- Organoid phenotypic screening identified glycyrrhizin that confers protection against tumor necrosis factor-induced cell death - (https://www.cell.com/stem-cell-reports/fulltext/S2213-6711(26)00102-5?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS2213671126001025%3Fshowall%3Dtrue)