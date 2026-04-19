Can a Natural Licorice Compound Finally Treat IBD?

Researchers find glycyrrhizin from licorice reduces gut inflammation and cell death in a breakthrough IBD stem cell study.

How a Stem Cell Gut Model Is Unlocking New IBD Treatments

Why 4 Million IBD Patients Worldwide Are Still Searching for Better Treatment

University of Tokyo Team Builds IBD Model to Fast-Track Drug Discovery

Organoid phenotypic screening identified glycyrrhizin that confers protection against tumor necrosis factor-induced cell death - (https://www.cell.com/stem-cell-reports/fulltext/S2213-6711(26)00102-5?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS2213671126001025%3Fshowall%3Dtrue)

A newly published study inhas unveiled a significant breakthrough in the search for( )Scientists have— a cutting-edge research tool that closely mimics the real human gut — and successfully used it to pinpoint potential therapies capable of tackling the debilitating condition at its root.Among the most promising discoveries to emerge from the research isand curb cell death, offering fresh hope to the millions of people worldwide who live with the painful and often life-altering effects of IBD.‍TheThe disease is characterized by chronic inflammation of the intestinal wall, leading to symptoms such as persistent diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fatigue. Standard treatments include anti-inflammatory drugs and other immune-targeting therapies, but many patients experience only limited benefit.but depends on having a reliable model of the human intestinal wall for laboratory testing.To address this, a team led by Yu Takahashi at the University of Tokyo, Japan developed a stem cell-derived model of the human intestine and induced an IBD-like state by exposing the cells to a primary inflammatory protein associated with the disease in patients.After confirming that this protein drives cell death and inflammation in their model, the researchers screened approximately 3,500 compounds, using cell death as the primary readout.‍ ‍Glycyrrhizin –– emerged as one of the top hits, significantly preventing intestinal cell death. This effect was also observed in mice with IBD, where glycyrrhizin reduced both intestinal inflammation and cell death.‍These findings highlight the potential of human stem cell-derived IBD models as powerful platforms for drug discovery. Further clinical studies will be required to determine whether glycyrrhizin can effectively alleviate IBD in patients while avoiding unwanted side effects.Source-Eurekalert