Can a Healthy Relationship Help Tune Cardiovascular Health?

A recent study in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, published by Elsevier, discloses how intimate relationships influence cardiac recovery. The research shows that 77% of studies on couple-based cardiac interventions reported significant enhancements in lifestyle and health behaviors. Experts suggest a shift from individualized care to family-centered approaches, a reform called the "stepped care model."

"Considering the well-established literature highlighting that relationship quality impacts heart health, it is surprising that such a limited number of studies have targeted relationship quality in their interventions," notes Heather E. Tulloch, PhD, CPsych, University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

In Canada, one in 12 adults over the age of 20 has a diagnosis of heart disease, which represents 2.6 million people. In the European Union, cardiovascular disease is responsible for one third of all deaths and 20% of all deaths prior to the age of 65.

Most cardiac care focuses only on the individual patient. Couples-based programs, reviewed in the paper, aim to change that by involving both partners in recovery and lifestyle changes.

This approach recognizes that partners are often key facilitators of recovery, for example, by cooking heart-healthy meals, encouraging regular physical activity, and ensuring medications are taken correctly.

While there is growing evidence that these interventions can improve health behaviors, less is known about how they affect emotional adjustment or the quality of the relationship itself. The authors call for future research to focus more on emotional and relational factors to strengthen both partners' recovery and well-being.

Not only will patients receive important interventions for improved health but, their partners—who may have similar cardiovascular risk factors—may also benefit.

Dr. Tulloch says, "Interventions that include the partner as an active participant and meaningfully address what's happening in patients' relationships ought to be developed and tested, with the aim of helping couples better cope with heart disease by enhancing their mental and physical health and the health of their relationship."

The investigators propose a stepped care model. To address current knowledge gaps, future studies should include more diverse populations and measure outcomes for both patients and partners.

"This could lead to stronger emotional and social adjustment during patients' recovery and ultimately to better health behaviors."

Source-Eurekalert