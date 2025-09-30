About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Can a Genomic Model of Radiosensitivity Transform Throat Cancer?

by Manjubashini on Sep 30 2025 2:28 PM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

For HPV-positive throat cancer, the standard 70 Gy radiation cures 80-95% but has prolonged side effects.

Can a Genomic Model of Radiosensitivity Transform Throat Cancer?
Gene based analysis can determine HPV positive throat cancer patients who may benefit from reduced radiation doses, demonstrated by Cleveland Clinic research, and published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
The study shows that radiation therapy can be individualized using tumor genomics. The new Genomic Adjusted Radiation Dose (GARD) approach could benefit throat cancer patients over traditional one-size-fits-all dosing, where radiation is modified to achieve a distinct therapeutic effect (1 Trusted Source
Personalized treatment in HPV+ oropharynx cancer using genomic adjusted radiation dose

Go to source).

The current standard radiation dose for HPV-positive throat cancer is 70 Grays (Gy), which offers cure rates between 80% and 95% but can cause long lasting side effects like problems with swallowing and breathing.


Oropharyngeal Cancer - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Complications and Prevention
Oropharyngeal Cancer - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Complications and Prevention
Oropharyngeal cancer affects the central region of the pharynx, the middle part of the throat. Human papillomavirus and smoking are major risk factors. Main symptoms are lump in the neck and persistent sore throat.

Genetics as a Solution to Radiation Dose Reduction

So far, attempts to lower radiation doses (for example, to 60Gy) have failed in clinical trials. have been no proven strategies for de-escalating the dose.

“There’s been a feeling in the field that we’re stuck,” says study lead author Jacob Scott, MD, DPhil, a radiation oncologist at Cleveland Clinic. “All the evidence tells us lower doses should work, but clinical trials haven’t been able to prove it. We wanted to ask: could the missing piece be genetics?”

They turned to the genomic-adjusted radiation dose (GARD) model, which Dr. Scott had developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Centre radiation oncologist Javier Torres-Roca, MD.


Quiz on Oral Cancer
Quiz on Oral Cancer
Oral cancer refers to abnormal growth of cells that are malignant in nature in the oral cavity. Test your knowledge on oral cancer by taking this ...

A Personalized Approach with the GARD Model for Radiation Therapy

GARD uses tumor gene expression to calculate the minimum radiation dose required to control cancer. Unlike models that rely only on clinical features such as tumor size or smoking history, GARD integrates genomic data from ten radiosensitivity genes to predict patient-specific response.

Dr. Scott and Dr. Torres-Roca previously validated GARD across multiple cancer types. To see whether GARD could be used in HPV+ head and neck cancer, Drs. Scott and Torres-Roca teamed up with internationally renowned head and neck oncologist Lisa Licitra, MD, from the Fondazione IRCCS Istituto Nazionale dei Tumori in Milan, Italy.

Dr. Licitra and her team were the driving forces behind the Big Data to Decide Project, the world’s largest head and neck cancer patient database.


Quiz on Head and Neck Cancer
Quiz on Head and Neck Cancer
Head and neck cancers begin in squamous cells that line the moist, mucosal surfaces inside the head and neck. These kinds of cancers related to squamous cells are referred to as squamous cell carcinomas. Cancers of head and neck are ...

Evidence Supporting a Genomic Approach and Future Trials

Analyzing data from 191 patients in the database confirmed that higher GARD scores were associated with improved survival outcomes, even when patients received the same radiation dose. The researchers then applied GARD retrospectively to participants from an unsuccessful 2024 clinical trial that tested 60 Gy instead of 70 Gy.

While overall survival was slightly lower at 60 Gy (96–98% vs. 99%), GARD analysis revealed that about 22% of patients would likely have maintained excellent outcomes at a lower personalized dose.

“This is critical context for planning the next wave of clinical trials,” Dr. Licitra says. “It shows that genetics can help us select the right patients for reduced doses, which is something we couldn’t do before.”


Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

Genomics as The Crucial Next Step in Radiation Oncology

“This work builds directly on nearly two decades of research into radiosensitivity and genomics,” adds Dr. Torres-Roca. “We’ve shown that integrating genomics into radiation oncology is not only feasible, but essential if we are to move past the limitations of one-size-fits-all dosing.”

The team hopes these findings will pave the way for new clinical studies that integrate GARD into decision-making before treatment begins.

“We already have open trials using GARD in other cancers,” Dr. Scott says. “To our knowledge, this is one of only two approaches that have successfully lowered radiation dose for patients. We’re close to reaching the holy grail in radiation oncology, moving to truly personalized treatment.”

Reference:
  1. Personalized treatment in HPV+ oropharynx cancer using genomic adjusted radiation dose - (https://www.jci.org/articles/view/194073)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All