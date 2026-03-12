Can a Daily Multivitamin Slow Biological Aging?

Your biological age may not match your actual age. A simple daily multivitamin may help slow the body’s cellular aging process.
A daily multivitamin may slightly slow biological aging in older adults. The effect may equal about four months of reduced cellular aging over two years. Researchers from Mass General Brigham analyzed data from a large randomized clinical trial. They examined whether taking a daily multivitamin for two years could influence biological aging markers(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Effects of daily multivitaminâ€“multimineral and cocoa extract supplementation on epigenetic aging clocks in the COSMOS randomized clinical trial
Go to source).
Biological age reflects how quickly the body ages at the cellular level. It can differ from chronological age, which simply counts the number of years a person has lived.
Using data from the large COcoa Supplement Multivitamins Outcomes Study (COSMOS), the researchers examined five measures of biological aging.
The analysis found that daily multivitamin use was associated with slower aging across these markers. Benefits were stronger among participants who were biologically older than their actual age at the beginning of the trial.
Can Multivitamins Really Slow Cellular Aging?“There is a lot of interest today in identifying ways to not just live longer, but to live better,” said senior author Howard Sesso, ScD, MPH, associate director of the Division of Preventive Medicine in the Mass General Brigham Department of Medicine. “It was exciting to see benefits of a multivitamin linked with markers of biological aging. This study opens the door to learning more about accessible, safe interventions that contribute to healthier, higher-quality aging.”
Epigenetic clocks estimate biological aging based on tiny changes in our DNA.
Scientists use these changes to track aging and estimate mortality risk. The study analyzed DNA methylation data from blood samples of 958 randomly selected healthy participants. The participants had an average chronological age of 70 years.
How Did the COSMOS Trial Measure Aging Changes?Participants in the study were randomly assigned to one of four groups. They received either:
- daily cocoa extract and multivitamin
- daily cocoa extract and placebo
- placebo and multivitamin
- placebos only
Compared with the placebo group, participants taking multivitamins showed slowing across all five aging markers.
Statistically significant slowing appeared in two epigenetic clocks that are predictive of mortality. Overall, the changes corresponded to about four months less biological aging over two years.
Participants who were biologically older than their chronological age at the start of the trial appeared to benefit the most.
“We plan to do follow-up research to determine if the slowing of biological aging—observed through these five epigenetic clocks, and additional or new ones—persists after the trial ends,” said co-author and collaborator Yanbin Dong, MD, PhD, director of Georgia Prention Institute, Medical College of Georgia at Augusta Univeristy.
Researchers say more studies are needed to determine how these biological aging improvements may translate into clinical outcomes.
The COSMOS research team plans to investigate whether multivitamins influence other health outcomes.
Previous findings from the trial suggest possible links to better cognition and reduced risks of cancer and cataracts.
“A lot of people take a multivitamin without necessarily knowing any benefits from taking it, so the more we can learn about its potential health benefits, the better,” said Sesso. “Within COSMOS, we are fortunate and excited to build upon a rich resource of biomarker data to test how two interventions may improve biological aging and reduce age-related clinical outcomes.”
Reference:
- Effects of daily multivitamin–multimineral and cocoa extract supplementation on epigenetic aging clocks in the COSMOS randomized clinical trial - (https:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0025556425002366?via%3Dihub)