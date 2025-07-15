Can a Cancer Drug Like PRL3-zumab Save Your Vision?

A cancer antibody may soon treat vision loss—PRL3-zumab enters the eye care space with surprising success.
What if a cancer drug could help cure blindness? PRL3-zumab, first designed to fight cancer, is now showing strong promise in treating eye diseases like AMD(Age-related Macular Degeneration) and diabetic retinopathy—two major causes of vision loss worldwide. This unexpected breakthrough could transform how these conditions are treated, especially for patients who don’t respond to current therapies. With clinical trials set to begin soon, this story is one of hope, science, and innovation coming together(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A Phase I, First-in-Human Study of PRL3-zumab in Advanced, Refractory Solid Tumors and Hematological Malignancies
Go to source).
From Tumors to Tears- The Drug’s Unlikely JourneyOriginally built to battle aggressive cancer cells, PRL3-zumab has taken a surprising turn toward saving eyesight. It targets a protein called PRL-3, once linked only to cancer, but now known to play a role in abnormal blood vessel growth in the eyes. This discovery is a great example of how decades-old cancer research can bring new hope in unexpected areas, like ophthalmology.
Clearer Eyes Without the Needle PainPeople with wet AMD(Age-related Macular Degeneration) or diabetic eye disease usually need monthly injections into the eye—a scary and uncomfortable process. Worse, nearly half of patients don’t respond well to these treatments. PRL3-zumab offers a new, less invasive option by working through intravenous infusion, reducing the need for eye pokes while offering greater protection against vision loss.
86% Better Results? That’s a Visionary WinPRL3-zumab reduced blood vessel leakage by 86% more than standard eye injections. This leakage is what damages vision in many eye diseases. Even better, the drug stayed active in the eye for longer, suggesting fewer treatments may be needed. These early results are exciting for both doctors and patients looking for safer, more effective therapies.
Backed by Science, Built for SafetyThis isn’t a rushed experiment. PRL3-zumab has already been through Phase I and II cancer trials, proving it is safe and well-tolerated in humans. There were no major side effects—only mild symptoms like fatigue or nausea. This gives scientists a head start in safely repurposing it for eye care, with human eye trials starting later this year.
Singapore’s Secret Weapon: Teamwork and TrustWhat makes this possible is strong teamwork across Singapore’s science ecosystem. From researchers at A*STAR IMCB to biotech firm Intra-ImmuSG, this success shows the power of collaboration between labs, clinics, and biotech startups. Their shared mission? To turn scientific discovery into healing—and give patients a brighter future, quite literally.
Source-Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore