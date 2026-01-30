Can a Blood Test Save You from Pancreatic Cancer?

The new four-protein blood biomarker panel improves the accuracy of early-stage pancreatic cancer detection rates to 87.5%.
Recent research has identified a unique blood biomarker panel that consistently boosts the early detection of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The biomarker panel was developed by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. The study, led by senior author Kenneth S. Zaret, PhD, was published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Investigational Blood Biomarker Panel May Improve Detection of Pancreatic Cancer
Go to source)
Researchers determined that combining four specific protein biomarkers, namely ANPEP, PIGR, CA19-9, and THBS2 in the pancreatic cancer screening, offered much higher accuracy than the standard CA19-9 clinical test alone. (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Improving a Plasma Biomarker Panel for Early Detection of Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma with Aminopeptidase N (ANPEP) and Polymeric immunoglobin receptor (PIGR)
Go to source)
Because pancreatic cancer is often asymptomatic until it has spread, the addition of ANPEP and PIGR protein biomarkers helps overcome genetic barriers that cause standard tests to miss certain cases.
This four-protein biomarker panel identified pancreatic cancers with 91.9% accuracy overall and detected 87.5% of early-stage cases, marking a significant breakthrough for patient survival.
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
A new #4proteinbiomarker blood test caught 91.9% of #pancreatic_cancers vs. 82.7% through standard tests. The potential lifesaver helps doctors find treatable #tumors before they spread. #bloodtest #cancerdiagnosis #cancerresearch #earlydetection #oncology #digestivehealth
Four Specific Blood Biomarkers Help Detect Treatable Pancreatic Cancer“Pancreatic cancer usually doesn't present with symptoms until it's too late for surgery, when the cancer has already metastasized to other parts of the body,” said Zaret. “Our goal was to look for biomarkers in the blood that appear in early-stage PDAC patients, to catch the disease early,” he explained.
CA19-9 is a protein that is released into the blood by both cancer cells and normal pancreatic cells, and elevated levels of CA19-9 in the blood can be a sign of pancreatic cancer or other diseases.
THBS2 is a protein that is expressed in PDAC tumor tissue, and when screened for in blood alongside CA19-9 using a bioassay, enables the test to better discriminate between PDAC and healthy patients, according to previous work from Zaret and colleagues. However, Zaret noted that these biomarkers are insufficient for routine early detection.
New Biomarkers Outperform Standard Tests in Spotting Pancreatic Cancer“CA19-9 is widely used to monitor diagnosed pancreatic cancer but isn’t recommended as a standalone screening test—benign conditions can elevate it in some people, while others may have low levels, even if they have pancreatic cancer.”
“THBS2 is investigational and can complement CA19-9, but its prediagnostic performance has been mixed,” he said.
To identify novel biomarkers of pancreatic cancer, Zaret and colleagues analyzed plasma samples from two cohorts: 537 samples from the Mayo Clinic (Mayo) and 135 from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Penn).
The cohorts included patients with confirmed pancreatic cancer, healthy individuals, and patients with benign pancreatic disease, which enabled the researchers to evaluate the ability of candidate biomarkers to differentiate between pancreatic cancer and benign conditions that could mimic cancer.
Four-Protein Panel Shows 91.9% Accuracy in Finding Pancreatic CancerBy comparing protein levels across the plasma samples, the researchers identified two proteins, ANPEP and PIGR, that showed elevated levels in samples from patients with early-stage PDAC, compared with samples from patients without cancer.
Zaret and colleagues then developed a panel that measured the blood levels of four biomarkers: the newly identified ANPEP and PIGR, along with the previously known biomarkers CA19-9 and THBS2.
The four-biomarker panel correctly detected 91.9% of pancreatic cancers across all stages and 87.5% of early‑stage cases, compared to testing for the CA19-9 biomarker alone, which identified 82.7% of the PDAC cases overall and 76.2% of the early-stage cases.
The improvement in all-stage cancer detection was statistically significant, whereas the gain in early‑stage detection did not reach statistical significance in spite of the 11.3% improvement in sensitivity.
The Four-Protein Panel Helps Doctor Find At-Risk Patients Through Better ScreeningThe four-biomarker blood panel could improve the ability to identify which individuals with a high risk for pancreatic cancer would benefit from follow-up imaging, explained Zaret, adding that this could allow clinicians to detect more pancreatic cancers at an earlier, more treatable stage.
“With the addition of ANPEP and PIGR, the panel helps to overcome known limitations associated with CA19-9 and THBS2 testing—such as patients who genetically underexpress CA19-9 or tumors that present as different molecular subtypes—and could therefore reduce the number of missed cancer cases while keeping false positives low,” he said.
Reference:
- Investigational Blood Biomarker Panel May Improve Detection of Pancreatic Cancer - (https://www.aacr.org/about-the-aacr/newsroom/news-releases/investigational-blood-biomarker-panel-may-improve-detection-of-pancreatic-cancer/)
- Improving a Plasma Biomarker Panel for Early Detection of Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma with Aminopeptidase N (ANPEP) and Polymeric immunoglobin receptor (PIGR) - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41593855/)
Source-Eurekalert