Can a Blood Test Detect Depression or Suicide Risk?

Depression and suicide risk can now be detected in routine blood tests using a white blood cell inflammation score.
The ratio between two types of white blood cells (Neutrophil-to-Lymphocyte Ratio or NLR) that can be revealed from a normal blood test shows the hidden inflammation, acting as a silent scream for mental health struggles.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Relationship Between Neutrophil-to-Lymphocyte Ratio and the Prevalence and Clinical Outcomes of Depressive Disorders: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
Go to source) The neutrophils in WBC are soldier immune cells while lymphocytes are immune strategists. The elevated NLR is significantly connected to a 57% higher risk experiencing depressive disorders (DD) and 56% increased suicide risk.
Beyond general depressive symptoms, this immune inflammation score provides a critical warning window for medical intervention.
The data was according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published in the Harvard Review of Psychiatry, part of the Lippincott portfolio from Wolters Kluwer Health.
Researchers suggest that evaluating NLR from routine blood tests offers a revolutionary low-cost option to screen millions of people for mental health care without expensive equipment.
Mapping the Predictive Power of NLR in Depressive Disorders“Studies demonstrate altered immune responses in DD, including diminished lymphocyte reactivity and dysregulated neutrophil activity,” explain Yongjun Chen, MD, of Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Jinan, China, and colleagues.
“NLR, derived from a routine complete blood count, has emerged as a cost-effective and accessible peripheral biomarker of systemic inflammation.”
Theirs is the first comprehensive meta-analysis to investigate both the predictive and prognostic implications of NLR in patients with DD.
Analyzing Participants Across Three Continents for Unlocking Hidden Link Between NLR and DepressionStudies were eligible if they involved patients with primary or secondary depression (any subtype of DD) and reported original data on the association of DD with NLR with sufficient methodological detail.
The researchers included 37 studies, that collectively involved 88,019 participants. Three studies reported only categorical NLR data, 27 reported only continuous NLR data, and seven reported both.
Twenty-seven studies derived from Asia, seven from Europe, and three from the Americas. Six were cohort studies and 31 had a case–control design. Participants ranged from 13 to 83 years old and sample sizes ranged from 32 to 34,324.
How High NLR Statistics Translate Increased Depression and Suicide RiskThe researchers conducted separate analyses of categorical and continuous variables.
Categorical variables:
- Based on 10 studies—Individuals with elevated NLR had a 57% higher risk of developing DD than those with lower NLR (odds ratio, 1.57; 95% CI, 1.28–1.93)
- Based on 2 studies—Patients with DD who had elevated NLR were at 56% higher risk of suicide than those with lower NLR (odds ratio, 1.56; 95% CI, 1.26–1.94)
Continuous variables:
- Based on 33 studies—NLR was significantly elevated in patients with DD compared to individuals without DD (standard mean difference, 0.73; 95% CI, 0.51–0.94)
- Based on 13 studies—Patients with DD who were considered at risk of suicide had significantly higher NLR than their counterparts who were not considered at risk (standard mean difference, 0.42; 95% CI, 0.23–0.61)
A sensitivity analysis demonstrated that no individual study had undue effect on the overall findings.
“These findings underscore the clinical relevance of systemic inflammation in DD pathophysiology,” Dr. Chen’s group concludes, “and highlight NLR as a cost-effective, accessible tool to inform risk stratification and tailored treatment strategies in psychiatric care.”
