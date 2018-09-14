medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Calorie Counts on Restaurant Menus May Influence Consumers Food Choice

by Iswarya on  September 14, 2018 at 10:48 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Customers order meals with fewer calories when the restaurants' list calorie count on their menus, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal National Bureau of Economic Research.
Calorie Counts on Restaurant Menus May Influence Consumers Food Choice
Calorie Counts on Restaurant Menus May Influence Consumers Food Choice

Bye-bye artichoke dip. Heavyweight appetizers and fatty entrees may not get much love when restaurants list calories on their menus.

In a new study, Cornell University researchers conducted a randomized experiment and found that diners at full-service restaurants whose menus listed calories ordered meals with 3 percent fewer calories about 45 calories less than those who had menus without calorie information. Customers ordered fewer calories in their appetizer and entree courses, but their dessert and drink orders remained the same.

"Even if you're an educated person who eats out a lot and is aware of nutrition, there can still be surprising things in these calorie counts," said co-author John Cawley, professor of policy analysis and management in the College of Human Ecology.

Even the chefs at the restaurants in the study were startled by the high number of calories in some dishes, such as a tomato soup/grilled cheese sandwich combo. "They would have said it was one of the lower-calorie items on the menu," said co-author Alex Susskind, associate professor of operations, technology, and information management at the School of Hotel Administration.

The findings come at a time when most Americans don't have a precise estimate of how many calories they're eating because one-third of their food is prepared outside the home. At the same time, the obesity crisis in America has reached epidemic proportions; the prevalence of obesity in adults has nearly tripled in the past 50 years, to nearly 40 percent of the population in 2016.

In response, many cities, counties, and states have passed laws requiring restaurants to include calorie information on their menus. And as of May, it is a nationwide requirement that chain restaurants with 20 or more units post calories on menus and menu boards, as part of the Affordable Care Act of 2010.

To find out how this law affects consumer behavior, the researchers conducted a randomized field experiment in two full-service restaurants. Each party of diners was randomly assigned to either a control group, which received the usual menus or a treatment group, which got the same menus but with calorie counts next to each item. At the end of the meal, each diner was asked to complete a survey that collected sociodemographic information and attitudes toward diet and exercise. In all, the researchers gathered data from 5,550 diners.

The study also found that diners valued the calorie information. Majorities of both the treatment and control groups supported having calorie labels on menus, and exposure to the calorie counts increased support by nearly 10 percent. "It's clear that people value this information," Cawley said.

And there was no downside for restaurants. Their revenue, profit, and labor costs were unchanged.

"It's a cheap policy to put in place, and the fact that there is a reduction in calories ordered makes it appealing," Cawley said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Displaying Calorie Count on Menu Limits Consumer's Calorie Intake

Displaying Calorie Count on Menu Limits Consumer's Calorie Intake

Calorie counts on menu boards reduce the number of calories customers consume, reports new study.

Negative Calorie Diet

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

Calorie Restriction can Prevent Age-related Diseases

Calorie Restriction can Prevent Age-related Diseases

Restricting calorie intake can slow basal metabolism, thereby slowing down the aging process. Many factors like antioxidant mechanisms and dietary and biological factors have a great impact on metabolism.

Very Low-Calorie Diets Can Affect Heart's Function

Very Low-Calorie Diets Can Affect Heart's Function

Crash diets can help lose weight, reverse diabetes and reduce high blood pressure but they also affect the heart's function.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Low Calorie Diet

Low Calorie Diet

Low calorie meals or diet include foods that are high on nutritional content and yet have fewer calories. Updated information about low calorie diet or low calorie foods and its health benefits.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Low Calorie Diet Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre syndrome is a subtype of Lynch syndrome or HNPCC. It is a rare autosomal dominant cancer ...

 Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye allergy or allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the eyes come in contact with any substance that ...

 10 Sure-Shot Ways to Fight your Fears

10 Sure-Shot Ways to Fight your Fears

Learn anxiety management techniques and natural ways to fight anxiety that will help you cope with ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive