CALM Genes and Their Role in Heart Rhythms

by Karishma Abhishek on April 16, 2023 at 6:05 PM
CALM Genes and Their Role in Heart Rhythms

Disease-causing mechanisms of severe arrhythmic diseases caused by CALM gene abnormalities, which produce abnormal CaM protein, were uncertain until recently.

Now, a team of researchers led by Kyoto University has revealed how a new CALM mutation causes lethal arrhythmia in humans.

Cardiac Ablation

Cardiac Ablation


Cardiac Ablation is a minimally invasive heart procedure, which involves identifying and scarring the arrhythmia-causing heart tissue.
Using cardiomyocytes -- or heart muscle cells -- from human iPS cells and recombinant calmodulin proteins, the group studied catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia -- or CPVT, a rare and life-threatening genetic condition.

"Two patients carrying this variant in the CALM2 gene, a member of calmodulin gene family, showed not only arrhythmias but also neurological disorders, hinting at its variable pathogenicity," notes lead author Takeru Makiyama of Kyoto University.
Resting Heart Rate

Resting Heart Rate


Heart rate implies the number of heartbeats a person does have per minute. It is also commonly known as the pulse. Please note that having a lower resting heart rate is generally a sign of good health. A healthy resting heart rate will vary from person to person. For most people, a target resting heart rate is usually between say 60 and 90 beats per minute (bpm).
Abnormalities in CALM Genes

In humans, CaM is encoded by three different CALM genes which produce identical amino acid sequences, with all three expressed in the heart.

Makiyama's team was able to reproduce severe arrhythmia in patient-derived iPS cell models of exercise-induced CPVT with calmodulin mutations.

Using recombinant proteins, the molecular mechanism was deduced by biochemical methods. CPVT-associated CaMs were found to dominantly bind to the cardiac ryanodine receptor, which is the major calcium release channel in cardiomyocytes.

"When analyzing several patient-specific iPSC-derived cardiomyocyte models, we were very impressed they displayed arrhythmogenicity of varying severity," adds Makiyama, referring to the use of induced pluripotent stem cells in the study.

"Future evaluation of the efficacy of anti-arrhythmic drugs in iPS cell models will help establish precision medicine for CaM-related CPVT patients."

Source: Eurekalert
Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias


Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one's own heartbeat.
Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Fibrillation


Atrial fibrillation may not be life-threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life-threatening complications.
