medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Caffeine Therapy for Premature Babies

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 14, 2018 at 9:57 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Developing brains of premature babies were found to benefit from caffeine therapy, revealed new study.
Caffeine Therapy for Premature Babies
Caffeine Therapy for Premature Babies

For many, starting the day off with caffeine from a cup of coffee is a must. In neonatal intensive care units, or NICUs, premature babies born under 29 weeks are given a daily dose of caffeine to ensure the best possible start to life. A new study by University of Calgary researchers shows the earlier the dose of caffeine can be given, the better.

"Caffeine is the most commonly used drug in the NICU after antibiotics," says Dr. Abhay Lodha, MD, associate professor in the departments of Paediatrics and Community Health Sciences at the Cumming School of Medicine and staff neonatologist with Alberta Health Services (AHS). "It's important that we understand the long-term effects of caffeine as a treatment and ensure these babies are not only surviving, but have quality of life down the road."

Born prematurely at 27 weeks at the Foothills Medical Centre, Kyle and Avril Strachan's baby, Anna, was given caffeine to help her breathe and boost lung function. "The doctors told us, with premature babies, their brain hasn't developed quite enough to let them do all the things their bodies should be doing on its own, like breathing," says mom Avril. "In the first few weeks, when Anna was feeding, she would slow down or even forget to breathe. This would cause her heart to slow and for her to not get enough oxygen."

To help her breathe more easily, Anna needed a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine to deliver constant airflow to her lungs.

A 2014 study by Lodha showed starting caffeine therapy within two days after birth shortened the amount of time babies needed to use ventilators. It also reduced the risk of bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), a form of chronic lung disease caused by damage to the lungs from use of a ventilator. What was not known was how that dose of caffeine affected brain development. Lodha collaborated with researchers from the Universities of British Columbia, Montreal, Toronto and Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto to analyze data from 26 NICUs across Canada. The findings are published in Pediatrics.

The team examined data from follow-up assessments conducted at age 18 to 24 months. During these follow-ups, children were assessed for their cognitive, language and motor development using the Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development, a standardized scoring system to assess developmental functioning in infants and toddlers.

"We look at how children are constructing their understanding, such as solving simple problems or figuring out three-dimensional objects and toys," says Dr. Dianne Creighton, PhD, research assistant professor in the Department of Paediatrics and retired psychologist with AHS. "We also assess how the little ones are able to understand simple words, or recognize the name of a picture, as well as their motor skills like climbing, crawling, balance and co-ordination."

Lodha says it's believed that caffeine may increase the growth of dendrites, the small branches of a neuron that receive signals from other neurons. "Caffeine may also improve better lung stretch and expansion, cardiac output and blood pressure in premature infants, which improves oxygen supply throughout the body and brain, reducing the duration of mechanical ventilation and the risk of chronic lung disease and injury on the developing brain."

Now two years old, Anna has completed multiple follow-up assessments and is participating in dance classes, gymnastics lessons and swimming like a fish, says her mom Avril. "She's very mechanical. She likes to build things, take it apart and figure out how it works," she says. "It's wonderful to know that the caffeine treatment has no adverse effects and that if researchers are getting positive findings, it should continue to be the standard of care for premature babies. In that case, I think parents would have no hesitation in having caffeine as part of their child's treatment."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies look much smaller than babies with normal birthweight.

Quiz on Infants

The first year after the baby's birth is enjoyable as the baby is learning new things everyday. Take this quiz on the baby's first year after birth and test your knowledge about ...

Longer Stay in ICU can Affect Premature Babies Behavior

Premature babies experience stress and neonatal pain, which impairs both early and later child development due to longer stay in the ICUs.

No Harm to Sleep With Caffeine Therapy for Apnea of Prematurity

No long-term harmful effects on sleep or control of breathing due to caffeine therapy for apnea of prematurity, reveals a new study of 201 preterm children assessed at ages 5-12.

Caffeine and Decaffeination

Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume daily. Excess intake of caffeine can lead to symptoms similar to substance addiction.

Calcium Rich Foods

Calcium rich foods are essential for the growth of bones and teeth. Up your calcium intake from the list of calcium-rich foods. Excellent sources of calcium include dairy products, nuts, seafood.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Coffee

Coffee is a great beverage prepared from the seeds of Coffea plant. Different types of coffee include espresso, cappuccino, Café latte, frappe, iced coffee.

Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health

Caffeine sensitivity decides if coffee is good or bad for you. However drinking coffee preferably without caffeine may be good for your health.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Patent Ductus Arteriosus

Patent Ductus Arteriosus is a congenital defect of the heart where the fetal passage between pulmonary artery and aorta remains open and causes excess pulmonary blood flow.

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Patent Ductus Arteriosus Reiki and Pranic Healing Caffeine and Decaffeination Coffee Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Calcium Rich Foods 

What's New on Medindia

Radioisotope Scan

Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors

Parental Tips to Raise Your Child Right
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive