Caffeine Could Help Ward Off Obesity: Study

Font : A- A+



If a cup of coffee is part of your morning routine, here is a scientific explanation to stick with it. And for those who want to try a new method of getting their caffeine high, Mate Tea could be the fix. A new rat study suggests that including caffeine in one's diet can help ward off obesity. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Functional Foods.

Caffeine Could Help Ward Off Obesity: Study



The study comes out of the University of Illinois, where researchers have been toying with the notion that caffeine, cholesterol production, and weight all have something in common.



‘Mate tea, a caffeine-rich infused drink, is rich in phytochemicals, amino acids, flavonoids.’ Show Full Article





For those unfamiliar, mate tea is an herbal drink rich in phytochemicals, amino acids, and flavonoids, and that are consumed as a stimulant by southeastern Latin American countries.



The study strictly monitored rats eating a diet that contained 45 percent carbohydrate, 40 percent fat, and 15 percent protein. In the control group, the rats also ingested another form of caffeine in an amount equivalent to what a person would drink in four cups of coffee daily.



After the four-weeks, the percentage of lean body mass in the different groups of rats differed significantly. According to the research, the rats ingested caffeine from mate tea, coffee, or synthetic sources gained less body fat compared to rats in other groups.



Source: Medindia The study period is a 4-week study. Rats that consumed the caffeine from mate tea achieved 16 percent less weight and accumulated 22 percent less body fat than rats that consumed decaffeinated mate tea.For those unfamiliar, mate tea is an herbal drink rich in phytochemicals, amino acids, and flavonoids, and that are consumed as a stimulant by southeastern Latin American countries.The study strictly monitored rats eating a diet that contained 45 percent carbohydrate, 40 percent fat, and 15 percent protein. In the control group, the rats also ingested another form of caffeine in an amount equivalent to what a person would drink in four cups of coffee daily.After the four-weeks, the percentage of lean body mass in the different groups of rats differed significantly. According to the research, the rats ingested caffeine from mate tea, coffee, or synthetic sources gained less body fat compared to rats in other groups.Source: Medindia The study comes out of the University of Illinois, where researchers have been toying with the notion that caffeine, cholesterol production, and weight all have something in common.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: