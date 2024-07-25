Cabotegravir: A Safe Shield for HIV Prevention During Pregnancy

Long-acting injectable cabotegravir (CAB-LA) was found to be safe and well-tolerated as HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) both before and during pregnancy, according to follow-up data from a global study involving cisgender women. Results from an analysis of over 300 pregnancies and infants will be presented at the 2024 International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2024) in Munich, Germany. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Long-acting injectable cabotegravir for HIV prevention is safe in pregnancy
Go to source) “Cisgender women experience biological changes and social dynamics that can increase their likelihood of acquiring HIV during pregnancy and the postnatal period, and we need to offer them evidence-based options when they may need them most,” said Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., M.P.H., director of the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). “These data provide reassurance about long-acting injectable cabotegravir for HIV prevention during pregnancy.”
Evaluating CAB-LA's Long-Term Efficacy and Safety in Pregnant WomenCAB-LA is a highly effective HIV prevention method, administered by intramuscular injection every two months. However, data regarding the safety of CAB-LA during pregnancy are limited. An open-label extension study of the CAB-LA efficacy trial in cisgender women included women in several countries across East and Southern Africa who had the potential to become pregnant during the longitudinal study and who did not have HIV.
Participants chose between CAB-LA or oral PrEP with tenofovir disoproxil fumarate and emtricitabine and had the option to use contraception if they wished. They were monitored closely for safety. Participants who became pregnant also were monitored for pregnancy-related adverse events including gestational hypertension, pre-eclampsia, and weight gain, as well as infant outcomes, such as miscarriage, intrauterine fetal death or stillbirth, premature birth, or low birthweight.
There were 367 pregnancies in this phase of the study. Pregnancy-related maternal adverse event incidence was 45.7, 47.1, and 37.5 per 100 person years among people using CAB-LA during pregnancy, prior to pregnancy, or with no CAB-LA use, respectively. Adverse infant outcomes were similar across groups, with negative outcomes reported in 33%, 38%, and 27% of pregnancies with CAB-LA use, prior CAB-LA use, or no CAB-LA use, respectively.
One major congenital anomaly was reported in a participant receiving CAB-LA. No maternal deaths occurred. Pregnancy and infant outcomes in the study were similar to estimated general population outcomes.
Overall, CAB-LA was safe and well tolerated. These findings demonstrate the safety of using CAB-LA prior to and during pregnancy.
“We hope that these findings can fill an important knowledge gap that can help increase access to this highly effective HIV PrEP option among cisgender women before, during, and after pregnancy.”
