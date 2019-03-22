C-sections don't have to be breastfeeding barrier as they are in the US; other global communities are showing how they are doing it. It is believed that this is possible because the mothers live in an exceptionally supportive breastfeeding environment.

C-Sections Don’t Have To Be Breastfeeding Barrier; Other Global Communities Show How

The increase in cesarean sections is on the verge of a global epidemic. Though the World Health Organization recommends an optimal C-section rate of 10-15 percent, the United States' C-section rate is more than 30 percent.In many Latin American countries, the procedure is skyrocketing, reaching more than 50 percent in some.While C-sections are lifesaving in some cases, they are increasing beyond recommended rates with harmful consequences for children's health.Cesarean delivered children tend to be susceptible to infections, obesity, asthma, and allergies. This occurs in part because many mothers are unable to successfully breastfeed them after a C-section.However, recent research shows that this may be culturally mediated. In some parts of the world, mothers are able to breastfeed successfully after C-section deliveries, and this practice may reduce their negative child health effects.Amanda Veile, an assistant professor of anthropology at Purdue University, and her team report that indigenous mothers in farming communities in Yucatán, Mexico, breastfeed for about 1.5 months longer following cesarean deliveries than they do following vaginal deliveries. Veile believes this is possible because the mothers live in an exceptionally supportive breastfeeding environment."Moms living in this Mexican community don't have to hide in a bathroom to feed their child when they are in public," says Veile, a biological anthropologist who specializes in infant and child development. "Here, it is a cultural norm to breastfeed anytime, anywhere, and to sustain breastfeeding for longer than two years. And we think that prolonged breastfeeding offers protective benefits that reduces some of the health problems we often see in children delivered by C-section."Veile's research appears in the American Journal of Human Biology's special issue on the evolutionary and biocultural causes and consequences of rising cesarean delivery rates. Veile and collaborator Karen Rosenberg, a professor from the University of Delaware, are the guest editors for the special issue. It features ten research articles written by anthropologists, biologists and healthcare practitioners, which are available open access through spring 2019.In Veile's study, she and her team compared breastfeeding durations and childhood infection rates based on how the child was born to Yucatec Maya farmers."Now that C-sections are becoming more universal, it is important to understand more about the consequences for children's health in a variety of settings," Veile said. "This includes very rural communities worldwide that are transitioning to increased health care access, while simultaneously experiencing poor community sanitation and the double burden of malnutrition."Source: Eurekalert