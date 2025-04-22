Bye-Bye Bladder Woes - Virtual Therapy Works

Telehealth proves just as effective as physical therapy for treating postpartum urinary incontinence, says a new UCSF study.
What if new moms could treat a frustrating, life-disrupting health issue—without ever leaving home? A groundbreaking UCSF study reveals that virtual pelvic therapy is not only possible—it's powerful. Say goodbye to stigma and barriers, and hello to a new era of care that fits into your life
Virtual reality: a proposal for pelvic floor muscle training
Go to source).
Game-Changer for Postpartum MomsA study by UC San Francisco suggests that telehealth can provide the same relief to women experiencing
Understanding the Scope: Incontinence After ChildbirthOver the next two decades, 43 million women are predicted to experience
Results That Matter: What the Study RevealedA study involving 30 women, aged 37 and postpartum, found that their symptoms improved significantly even a year after the study ended. The improvements were similar for both groups, and the study was supported by a faculty development fund from Notre Dame de Namur University and UCSF travel funds.
Source-University of California - San Francisco