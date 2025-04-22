Telehealth proves just as effective as physical therapy for treating postpartum urinary incontinence, says a new UCSF study.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Virtual reality: a proposal for pelvic floor muscle training



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Virtual care is closing the gap for millions of moms. #medindia #womenshealth’

Virtual care is closing the gap for millions of moms. #medindia #womenshealth’

Advertisements

Game-Changer for Postpartum Moms

urinary incontinence

Advertisements

Understanding the Scope: Incontinence After Childbirth

pelvic floor dysfunction

Advertisements

Results That Matter: What the Study Revealed

Virtual reality: a proposal for pelvic floor muscle training - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25925487/)

What if new moms could treat a frustrating, life-disrupting health issue—without ever leaving home? A groundbreaking UCSF study reveals thatis not only possible—it’s powerful. Say goodbye to stigma and barriers, and hello to a new era of care that fits into your life().A study by UC San Francisco suggests that telehealth can provide the same relief to women experiencingafter giving birth as. The research, published in the Journal of Women's and Pelvic Physical Therapy, is theof telehealth to in-person pelvic physical therapy.Over the next two decades,are predicted to experience, with 30% developing it after vaginal delivery. Untreated incontinence can become chronic, and limited childcare and work-from-home work make treatment difficult.A study involving 30 women, aged 37 and postpartum, found that their symptomseven a year after the study ended. The improvements were similar for both groups, and the study was supported by a faculty development fund from Notre Dame de Namur University and UCSF travel funds.Source-University of California - San Francisco