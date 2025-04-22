About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Bye-Bye Bladder Woes - Virtual Therapy Works

by Dr. Leena M on Apr 22 2025 1:16 PM

Telehealth proves just as effective as physical therapy for treating postpartum urinary incontinence, says a new UCSF study.

What if new moms could treat a frustrating, life-disrupting health issue—without ever leaving home? A groundbreaking UCSF study reveals that virtual pelvic therapy is not only possible—it’s powerful. Say goodbye to stigma and barriers, and hello to a new era of care that fits into your life(1 Trusted Source
Virtual reality: a proposal for pelvic floor muscle training

Go to source).

Will Women Face Mental Health Issues Because of Urinary Incontinence?
Will Women Face Mental Health Issues Because of Urinary Incontinence?
Urinary incontinence is the unintentional leak of urine caused by the loss of bladder control. Women with urinary incontinence experience high levels of depression and low self-worth.
Game-Changer for Postpartum Moms

A study by UC San Francisco suggests that telehealth can provide the same relief to women experiencing urinary incontinence after giving birth as physical therapy . The research, published in the Journal of Women's and Pelvic Physical Therapy, is the first comparison of telehealth to in-person pelvic physical therapy.


Older Women and Urinary Incontinence Symptoms
Older Women and Urinary Incontinence Symptoms
As per new study Physical therapy interventions effectively reduce urinary incontinence symptoms in older women and should be a first-line treatment intervention for patients with this chronic condition.

Understanding the Scope: Incontinence After Childbirth

Over the next two decades, 43 million women are predicted to experience pelvic floor dysfunction , with 30% developing it after vaginal delivery. Untreated incontinence can become chronic, and limited childcare and work-from-home work make treatment difficult.


Yoga Program Could Help Women With Urinary Incontinence
Yoga Program Could Help Women With Urinary Incontinence
Yoga training program could help women who suffer from urinary incontinence, finds new study.

Results That Matter: What the Study Revealed

A study involving 30 women, aged 37 and postpartum, found that their symptoms improved significantly even a year after the study ended. The improvements were similar for both groups, and the study was supported by a faculty development fund from Notre Dame de Namur University and UCSF travel funds.

References:
  1. Virtual reality: a proposal for pelvic floor muscle training - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25925487/)


Source-University of California - San Francisco
Urinary Incontinence: More Than Just a Bladder Issue
Urinary Incontinence: More Than Just a Bladder Issue
How does urinary incontinence affect your overall health? It can cause skin rashes, kidney damage, and mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

