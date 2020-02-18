medindia
By 2025, 50% of All Surgeries Will be Robot Assisted

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 18, 2020 at 12:59 AM News on IT in Healthcare
As Artificial Intelligence (AI) makes robots precise enough to facilitate complex surgeries, almost 50% of all surgeries to be robot-assisted by 2025, stated Infrastructure and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T).
Experts in the field including Professor Kesh Kesavadas from University of Illinois and the inventor of RoSS Robotic Surgery Simulator, the world's first stand-alone training system for da Vinci surgical system, and Dr. Ramalingam, from PSG Institute of Medical Science and Research, Coimbatore, expect the percentage of robot-assisted surgeries to jump to 50% by 2025 from around 10% today.

"Training surgeons to become proficient in the use of robots is a major challenge in India. Innovative low-cost training systems such as the Endo-Training kit and new VR/AR based training simulators such as RoSS promises to address the needs of the fast-growing clinical robotic sector," said Professor Kesh Kesavadas of the University of Illinois in the US.

The symposium was dedicated to discussing the possibilities and advancements in the field of Medical Robotics.

"Technological disruption is transforming the development process across markets, promoting new levels of efficiency and creativity in manufacture of healthcare products," Abhishek Sinha, COO and Member of the Board at L&T Technology Services, said in a statement.

"It is also essential to connect with the leading lights of the academia to further the cause of healthcare to all. LTTS is proud to be a part of the technological shift that is transforming the medical and healthcare landscape," Sinha added.

Source: IANS

