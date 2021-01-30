by Hannah Joy on  January 30, 2021 at 12:08 PM Lifestyle News
Bursting 5 Myths About Hair Coloring
Hair coloring is the trend and people keep changing the color quite often. Coloring your hair has the power to alter your personality, as it makes you feel like a whole new person. However, there are several myths about hair coloring.

Sameer Hamdare, Zonal Technical Manager, Streax Professional speaks to IANSlife to burst the myths and shares the facts about hair coloring.

Five Myths and Facts about Hair Coloring


Myth: If you color your hair once, you have to keep coloring it.

Fact: This is not true at all! Recoloring your hair is entirely your choice. Coloring your hair does not mean that you can never have its natural color back.

Myth: Coloring your hair will make it go grey sooner.

Fact: Grey hair is entirely genetic, and coloring does not accelerate the greying of hair. The hair starts greying when the melanin stops producing the color pigment, and this is when your hair starts turning into grey.

Myth: Coloring will make your hair-thin.

Fact: Color has no role in making your hair thin, deficiency in vitamins and minerals could be one reason your hair starts thinning.

Myth: Coloring will damage your hair.

Fact: This is one of the biggest myths and one that you all must have heard all the time. Coloring your hair can't have an incredibly negative impact on your hair. Still, there are many different options on the market for maintaining healthy hair while having fun with the colors, and you need to use a color safe shampoo, conditioner, and serum, a significant culprit for damaged hair lies in the use of color if using a proper technique & aftercare then your hair will be just as soft and healthy always.

Myth: Hair color is difficult to maintain.

Fact: No, hair color is easy to maintain, you need an excellent aftercare product such as (shampoo, conditioner & serum it is vital but don't buy them without consulting with your hairstylist, as he/she know your hair & scalp.



Source: IANS

