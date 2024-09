Burping Excessively? Dietary Habits or Disease Could be the Culprit

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Prevalence of Belching Disorders and Their Characteristics in the General Adult Population



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Are you burping excessively? Digestive disorders, overeating, and very low or high chewing frequency can cause chronic belching. #excessiveburping #Belching’

Advertisement

Why are you Belching so Much?

Advertisement

Burp Blast: The Inside Story on Excessive Belching

Advertisement

Why Treating Excessive Burping is Tough?

Prevalence of Belching Disorders and Their Characteristics in the General Adult Population - (https://journals.lww.com/ajg/abstract/9900/prevalence_of_belching_disorders_and_their.1260.aspx)

Struggling with non-stop burping? A new study warns it could be your diet or a hidden health issue.The findings of the study are published in).Belching, also called burping and eructation, is a common bodily function, but when it escalates to a level that interferes with daily life, it is defined as a belching disorder.International surveys have reported that approximately 1% of adults have belching disorders, but the percentage in Japan and the factors involved often elude medical professionals.To examine the relationship between the rate of belching disorders, comorbidities, and lifestyles in Japan, a research team led by Professor Yasuhiro Fujiwara of Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Medicine conducted a web survey of 10,000 adults.The results showed that 1.5%, or 151 people, had belching disorders. This was more prevalent in those who were men, drank alcohol , and were taking acid reflux medications Additionally, it was found that the presence of gastrointestinal disease , eating until feeling full, and extremely low or high chewing frequency were significantly associated with the development of belching disorders. Conversely, a high consumption of carbonated beverages had no association.“The problem with belching disorders is that they take a long time to treat and are only practiced in a limited number of medical facilities,” stated Professor Fujiwara.“In the future, the evaluation of the number of times someone chews and the effects of improved dietary habits in patients with belching disorders will provide a treatment option for patients to perform on their own.”Source-Eurekalert