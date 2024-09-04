About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Burping Excessively? Dietary Habits or Disease Could be the Culprit

by Adeline Dorcas on Sep 4 2024 12:20 AM

Struggling with non-stop burping? A new study warns it could be your diet or a hidden health issue.
The findings of the study are published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology (1 Trusted Source
Prevalence of Belching Disorders and Their Characteristics in the General Adult Population

Go to source).


Why are you Belching so Much?

Belching, also called burping and eructation, is a common bodily function, but when it escalates to a level that interferes with daily life, it is defined as a belching disorder.

International surveys have reported that approximately 1% of adults have belching disorders, but the percentage in Japan and the factors involved often elude medical professionals.

To examine the relationship between the rate of belching disorders, comorbidities, and lifestyles in Japan, a research team led by Professor Yasuhiro Fujiwara of Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Medicine conducted a web survey of 10,000 adults.


Burp Blast: The Inside Story on Excessive Belching

The results showed that 1.5%, or 151 people, had belching disorders. This was more prevalent in those who were men, drank alcohol, and were taking acid reflux medications.

Additionally, it was found that the presence of gastrointestinal disease, eating until feeling full, and extremely low or high chewing frequency were significantly associated with the development of belching disorders. Conversely, a high consumption of carbonated beverages had no association.


Why Treating Excessive Burping is Tough?

“The problem with belching disorders is that they take a long time to treat and are only practiced in a limited number of medical facilities,” stated Professor Fujiwara.

“In the future, the evaluation of the number of times someone chews and the effects of improved dietary habits in patients with belching disorders will provide a treatment option for patients to perform on their own.”

Reference:
  1. Prevalence of Belching Disorders and Their Characteristics in the General Adult Population - (https://journals.lww.com/ajg/abstract/9900/prevalence_of_belching_disorders_and_their.1260.aspx)

Source-Eurekalert
