Burnout Is Rising—Are You Ignoring the Signs?

Workplace burnout stems from stress, unfair workloads, and discrimination; coping strategies can protect mental and physical health.

How Overwork Threatens Both Mental and Physical Health

WHO Recognizes Burnout as a Formal Occupational Phenomenon

Burnout Is Not Just Tiredness — It Rewires Your Brain

How Acceptance Therapy Calms the Brain's Rumination Loop

Using ACT and CFT for Burnout Recovery - (https://www.taylorfrancis.com/books/mono/10.4324/9781003640592/using-act-cft-burnout-recovery-shaina-siber)

Workplace burnout has reached unprecedented levels, with research indicating that nearly two-thirds of employees now view it as a serious concern. ( )Persistent stress and excessive workloads do more than cause exhaustion—they can harm overall well-being, increasing the risk of mental health conditions like depression and anxiety, as well as physical issues such as heart disease and stroke.Shaina Siber offers solutions rooted in science in her new book, Using ACT and CFT for Burnout Recovery: The Beyond Burnout Blueprint, with strategies to help people in high pressure situations break the cycle of exhaustion.The term “burnout,” coined by psychologist Herbert Freudenberger in the 1970s, described a state of physical and mental exhaustion among workers. Decades later, the World Health Organization formally recognized burnout as an “occupational phenomenon,” characterized by exhaustion, cynicism, detachment and reduced effectiveness.“Burnout isn’t just making us miserable; it’s making us sick. Half a century after naming the problem, we are left collectively scratching our heads on how to resolve it.“If you’re experiencing burnout, chances are you’ve already tried to ‘fix’ it. Maybe you leaned into conventional wisdom: More exercise, more sleep, more meditation, more sunshine, more kale. Maybe you bought into the idea that a vacation or spa day would reset your system.“Here’s the truth: We cannot rely on “good vibes only” for finding our way out of burnout. There aren’t enough green juices, yoga classes, or massages in the world to self-care burnout into submission. Even the most restorative vacation glow often evaporates before you’ve finished unpacking,” Siber explains.Siber says that while we cannot ignore the systemic realities that drive burnout, such as unsafe staffing, impossible workloads, workplace discrimination and other pervasive and damaging issues, we can acknowledge these challenges and find a way to cope that does not cause us physical and psychological harm.“I do not ask people to deny or minimize these issues; or pretend they don’t matter. But burnout isn’t something you can simply eliminate once your external circumstances change. Pain and challenge are inevitable in work, and in life,” she says.Burnout is more than just feeling tired, it’s a state of chronic stress that rewires the brain. Science tells us that prolonged stress activates the amygdala, the brain’s fear centre, while suppressing activity in the prefrontal cortex, which governs decision-making and emotional regulation.This imbalance leaves individuals stuck in survival mode, unable to access the psychological flexibility needed to recover.Siber explains: “Burnout often pulls us into mental time travel: replaying the past, catastrophizing the future, or checking out altogether. Burnout isn’t just about exhaustion; it’s about the erosion of meaning, connection, and agency in our lives.”ACT promotes a concept called ‘radical acceptance’ to encourage psychological flexibility, the ability to stay present, open up to difficult experiences and take action in keeping with wider goals.Meeting difficult situations with acceptance can alter the brain’s neural responses to difficult thoughts and emotions by reducing the hyperactivity in the brain’s Default Mode Network (DMN), which is linked to rumination and self-centered thinking, while improving the connections between the higher-thinking parts and emotional processing centres for more measured responses.CFT complements this by using compassion to reduce the control of the brain’s fear centre, regulate the nervous system and activate the brain’s affiliative pathways that promote safeness and connection. Together, these approaches help individuals move from survival mode to thriving.Siber’s Beyond Burnout Blueprint integrates ACT and CFT into a framework designed to tackle burnout at its roots, as opposed to tempering its impact with lifestyle adjustments.Unlike conventional wellness fixes, which often focus on short-term nervous system regulation techniques like exercise or meditation, this approach goes further into the psychological and systemic bodily reactions that fuel burnout.The framework begins with creating a vision, which involves clarifying your deeply held values to serve as a guide throughout the process.“Imagine the life you’re building toward, not just the challenges you’re trying to escape,” Siber explains.Then, the process entails welcoming the unwanted, which involves learning how to sit with discomfort rather than suppressing it, thereby fostering resilience and emotional openness.Watching your words is another critical step, focusing on minimizing unhelpful narratives that fuel self-criticism and replacing them with more compassionate and flexible self-talk. Far from being a ‘nice-to-have’, compassion helps to regulate the nervous system.“Practicing fierce compassion is essential for cultivating self-compassion, which softens the grip of burnout and promotes emotional healing,” Siber explains.“Compassion makes the flexibility ACT cultivates more accessible and sustainable.“Compassion, especially self-compassion, isn’t a finish line you cross once. It’s a lifelong relationship you tend to, one choice, one breath, one moment at a time.”Also, people should identify their strengths and what matters to them, allowing them to rediscover what energizes and fulfils them, she suggests.Siber’s describes exercises designed to help apply these principles in their daily lives. The “Spotting Inflexibility” exercise, for instance, helps individuals identify patterns of psychological rigidity that fuel burnout. By noticing these patterns without judgement, readers can begin to shift their responses.Burnout doesn’t discriminate, but it disproportionately affects those in high-stakes fields like healthcare, education, law, finance, and tech.Siber highlights the unique challenges faced by these professions, from moral injury in healthcare to the relentless demands of competitive corporate cultures.For leaders and teams, she emphasizes the importance of systemic change, such as fair workloads, flexible arrangements and psychologically safe environments.“True prevention requires redesigning work itself,” Siber says. “Fair workloads, trained managers, and accessible mental health resources are essential.”For people in high pressure roles, Siber explains why nurturing resilience is a more sustainable tactic than lifestyle changes: “Burnout resilience allows you to regulate, refocus, and rise when burnout shows up. It’s not about working harder to fix yourself. It’s about learning to move through discomfort without losing sight of what matters most.”Source-Eurekalert