Burning or Tingling Sensation in Feet may be Small Fiber Neuropathy

They then compared those 94 people with 282 people of similar age and sex who did not have neuropathy. Participants were followed for an average of six years.The study found that the condition occurred in 13.3 per 100,000 people, with the rate increasing during the study."This increase could be due in part to greater awareness," said study author Christopher J. Klein, MD, of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology.Another possibility is that increasing levels of overweight and obesity in our area could be a factor in the higher rates of small fiber neuropathy.The people in the study with neuropathy had an average BMI of 30.4, compared to 28.5 for the people who did not have neuropathy. A BMI of 18.5 to 24.9 is considered healthy; 25.0 to 29.9 is considered overweight, and 30.0 and higher is considered obese.The people with neuropathy were also more likely to have insomnia, at 86% compared to 54% for those without neuropathy. They were also more likely to have heart attacks, at 46% compared to 27%.For 67 of the people with neuropathy, no cause could be determined, called idiopathic neuropathy. For 14 people, the neuropathy was caused by diabetes. Other causes included Sjögren syndrome and lupus.A total of 36% of the people developed large fiber neuropathy during the study, an average of five years after they developed the small fiber version.The main limitation of the study was that researchers looked back in time at medical records. A study examining all people with symptoms of small fiber neuropathy and following them over time should be conducted to confirm these findings.Source: Medindia