medindia

Burning Mouth Syndrome Needs More Rigorous Standards When Diagnosing

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 4, 2019 at 12:56 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Burning Mouth Syndrome (BMS) requires more rigorous standards when diagnosing to avoid misdiagnosis and reduce the risk of wrong treatment, reports a new study.
Burning Mouth Syndrome Needs More Rigorous Standards When Diagnosing
Burning Mouth Syndrome Needs More Rigorous Standards When Diagnosing

Not all burning mouths are the result of a medical condition known as "burning mouth syndrome" (BMS), and physicians and researchers need better standards for an appropriate diagnosis, according to new research at the School of Dental Medicine at Case Western Reserve University.

Show Full Article


BMS is a painful, complex condition associated with a chronic or recurring burning, scalding or tingling feeling in the mouth--sometimes accompanied by a metallic taste or dry mouth sensation.

But because other conditions have similar symptoms, diagnosing BMS can be difficult, said Milda Chmieliauskaite, a researcher and assistant professor of oral and maxillofacial medicine at the dental school.

"The issues with misdiagnosis, depend to some extent on the context, but include resources, money and patient discomfort," she said. So if a patient is misdiagnosed with burning mouth syndrome, but actually suffers from burning due to dry mouth, the patient will receive treatment for the wrong condition and the symptoms of burning will not improve.

"Often, these patients see several providers--taking up a lot of health-care resources--before they find out what's going."

That's because many dentists and clinicians aren't trained well on the topic, she said. The current method for making a diagnosis is ruling out other disorders.

So treating BMS should be approached with caution, said Chmieliauskaite, who co-authored research recently published by Oral Diseases as part of the World Workshop on Oral Medicine VII.

"A lot of the other things that cause burning in the mouth (such as diabetes, anemia, and dry mouth) can be easily treated," Chmieliauskaite said.

The specific cause of BMS is uncertain, she said, but some evidence shows that it may be related to nerve dysfunction. Sometimes, chewing gum or eating certain foods lessens pain symptoms.

Best estimates are that between .1% and 4% of the population is affected by BMS, Chmieliauskaite said. The condition affects females more.

In a review of clinical trials internationally between 1994 and 2017, Chmieliauskaite and an international research team found that many of the participants may have had an underlying condition that could have explained their BMS symptoms.

Chmieliauskaite said BMS clinical trials need more rigorous standards. "We need a consensus for a single definition of BMS that includes specific inclusion and exclusion criteria," she said. "This will help us in moving the field forward in the understanding of the actual disease."

"And there's still a lot more we need to study," she said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Burning Mouth Syndrome

Burning mouth syndrome occurs in adults over 40 years of age where they may feel burning sensation in the mouth but there is no clear cause or treatment.

Dry Mouth

Dry mouth may be caused by dehydration and many other health conditions. Learn how to treat dry mouth and maintain oral health.

Acupuncture Relieves Symptoms of Dry Mouth

In a recent study it was found that acupuncture can relieve the symptoms of dry mouth caused by radiotherapy for head and neck caner patients.

Symptoms of Dry Mouth in Patients With Head and Neck Cancers Reduced by New Radiotherapy Approach

It is possible to reduce the distressing symptoms of dry mouth in patients treated with radiotherapy for head and neck cancers.

Pain Management for Burn Injuries

Pain management after a burn injury deals with how to treat the burn pain starting with the acute injury, through the healing and up to the rehabilitation phase.

Paresthesias

Paresthesia is a condition of altered nerve sensation in the form of burning, prickling, numbness or itching in the absence of a stimulus.

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include tongue disease, tongue tie and size-related anomalies.

More News on:

Tongue Abnormalities Burning Mouth Syndrome Pain Management for Burn Injuries Paresthesias 

What's New on Medindia

Promising New Approach to Treat Symptoms of Psychosis

Astronomers Help Fight Cancer: Here's How

Home Remedies for Pink Eye
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive