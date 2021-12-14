About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More

Bupropion May Not Improve Sexual Desire in Cancer Survivors

by Angela Mohan on December 14, 2021 at 10:03 AM
Font : A-A+

Bupropion May Not Improve Sexual Desire in Cancer Survivors

Dopaminergic agent bupropion might not improve sexual desire for female cancer survivors compared to placebo, as per the results of the NRG Oncology CC004 clinical trial.

The study supports the urgent need to find effective treatment solutions for the large population of women who are concerned about side effects to their sexual desire following their cancer therapy. These results were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.



NRG-CC004 compared two doses of extended-release bupropion in postmenopausal women who were diagnosed with breast or gynecologic cancer and completed their cancer treatment, but who had low baseline sexual desire scores as determined by the desire subscale of the Female Sexual Function Index (FSFI).

Women who participated on the trial were randomly assigned to receive either bupropion at 150 mg, bupropion at 300 mg, or placebo for 9 weeks.

The loss of sexual desire in women who were treated for breast or gynecologic cancers is thought to be a response to one of two potential occurrences that are both related to dopamine insufficiency: estrogen deprivation or generalized inflammation.

Bupropion might be an appropriate treatment option for loss of sexual desire, but NRGCC004 proved no improvement from use of the agent.

"Cancer treatment can have a significant negative impact on female sexual function and is a common concern of female cancer survivors.

Cancer survivors are expected to grow in population over the course of the next decade and over half of this population will be female," stated Debra Barton, RN, PhD, of the University of Michigan School of Nursing and the lead author of the NRG-CC004 manuscript.

"It is crucial that we continue to fund and support further research on the underlying characteristics of decreases in sexual health for these women and develop effective treatment options to improve their quality of life following treatment."

NRG-CC004 evaluated 230 eligible women following 9 weeks of bupropion or placebo. At 9 weeks, there was no statistically significant difference in change in the desire subscale scores among treatment groups.

Additionally, there were no grade 4 or 5 adverse events (AE) related to treatment, but in the 150 mg bupropion arm, 2 patients experienced a grade 3 AE and one patient each in the 300 mg bupropion and the placebo arms experienced a grade 3 AE.



Source: Medindia
<< Vitamin E may be a Jackpot of Anti-aging Treatment
Trial Identifies Drug Combination for High Risk Marrow Cance... >>

News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization with 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization with 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Health Benefits of Microgreens
Health Benefits of Microgreens
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Erectile Dysfunction Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Sex Addiction Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Anorgasmia / Coughlan´s Syndrome Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment 

Recommended Reading
Fear of Recurrence in Prostate Cancer Survivors
Fear of Recurrence in Prostate Cancer Survivors
A new study identifies patient and clinical risk factors linked with a persistent fear of cancer ......
Anorgasmia / Coughlan´s Syndrome
Anorgasmia / Coughlan´s Syndrome
Anorgasmia or Coughlan’s Syndrome is the inability to reach orgasm after sexual stimulation. Anorga...
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most...
Erectile Dysfunction
Erectile Dysfunction
Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the inability to develop or maintain an erection of the penis during se...
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. ...
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Immune checkpoint inhibitors are promising drugs to treat a variety of cancers and the FDA has appro...
Sex Addiction
Sex Addiction
Is sex addiction a malady that can be treated or is it only an excuse for celebrity romps?...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close