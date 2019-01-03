medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Bungee Jumping To Find The Answer

by Rishika Gupta on  March 1, 2019 at 11:51 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Electrical energy recorded just before jumping off an airplane could help paraplegic person's prosthetic move even in a highly dangerous situation, finds a new study.
Bungee Jumping To Find The Answer
Bungee Jumping To Find The Answer

Immediately before a person decides to launch themselves off a bridge for a bungee jump, there is a measurable increase in their brain activity. This can be recorded nearly one second before the person makes the conscious decision to jump. Researchers from Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin have, for the first time, succeeded in measuring this 'Bereitschaftspotential' (readiness potential) outside a laboratory and under extreme conditions. Their findings will help advance the development of brain-computer interfaces, devices that can help quadriplegics control neuroprosthetics which allow them to regain the use of their hands. Results from this research have been published in Scientific Reports*.

What happens inside the brain of a person who, tied to a bungee rope, is just about to leap off a 192m high bridge? A team of researchers, led by Prof. Dr. Surjo Soekadar of Charité's Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, set out to answer this question using an extraordinary experiment. The researchers asked two research participants to take a total of 30 jumps from the 192m high Europa Bridge near Innsbruck in Austria, each time recording their brain waves. They were able to demonstrate that brain activity measurements are feasible even in emotionally charged real-life situations - such as, in this case, a bungee jump. For the first time, the researchers succeeded in recording the readiness potential outside of a laboratory and demonstrated the effect of extreme emotions.

The readiness potential is a shift in electrical voltage in the brain, which can be measured using electroencephalography (EEG) electrodes placed along the scalp. It indicates that a voluntary act - such as a hand movement - is imminent, and it is caused even before the person becomes aware of their conscious decision to execute this movement. The phenomenon was discovered in 1964 when Lüder Deecke and Hans-Helmut Kornhuber studied the brain activity of test subjects during hundreds of finger movements.

"Measuring this electrical potential is extremely tricky even under laboratory conditions since the voltage shift involved is in the range of only a few millionths of a volt. However, to advance the development of brain-computer interfaces that are suitable for everyday use, we wanted to study whether the readiness potential could be measured in real-life scenarios," reports Prof. Soekadar. It only took a few jumps for the researchers to collect the necessary evidence to prove this. They also found that brain activity patterns recorded during jumps from a height of 192 meters did not differ from those recorded during jumps from a height of just 1 meter. The two test subjects also completed a total of 30 jumps from a height of 1 meter. This result means that the fear experienced prior to undertaking a potentially life-threatening action does not influence the nature of the readiness potential itself.

This study provides a strong basis on which to advance the development of brain-computer interfaces. These devices translate brain activity into control commands for robots or other technological devices and can even enable quadriplegic patients to eat without assistance. The brain activity produced by the intention to execute a grasping motion can thus trigger this movement in an electromechanical support structure which is attached to the paralyzed hand.

For such neuroprostheses to be suitable for use in everyday situations, it is extremely important that strong emotions do not adversely affect a person's ability to control them. "Our results suggest that brain-computer interfaces can remain reliable even when used under extreme emotional stress," explains Prof. Soekadar. He and his team will use their findings to inform a new study, which will see such support structures being used by both paraplegics and patients with stroke.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Power Changes in the Energy-Based Prosthetics can Help Minimize Walking Effort

The excessive walking effort of amputees can be reduced by increasing the power settings of their energy based prosthetics, finds a new study.

Virtual Reality Technology Helps Amputees Feel Prosthetics as Part of Body

New approach that combined virtual reality and artificial tactile sensations, amputees felt as though their prosthetic hand was part of their own body.

New Artificial Nerve System Could Transform Prosthetics

The new artificial sensory nerve circuit developed could be embedded in a future skin-like covering for neuro-prosthetic devices and soft robotics.

Kalam was Concerned About Disabled, His Team Developed Lightweight Prosthetics

Dr. Kalam was always eager and willing to lend support to conversations and events related to the rights, and needs, of 'Persons with Disabilities'.

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Palm Sugar

Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers

Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive