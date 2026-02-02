With the Budget tabled, lawmakers will assess how allocations translate into real outcomes, focusing on healthcare equity and stronger primary care.
As the Union Budget 2026 was presented in Parliament, the healthcare priorities outlined earlier by Droupadi Murmu during the opening of the Budget Session gained renewed relevance, particularly the government’s emphasis on expanding access to affordable healthcare through the Ayushman Bharat scheme. In her address to a joint sitting of Parliament, the President had underscored healthcare reform as a core pillar of inclusive growth and social justice — a direction that the Budget has now sought to reinforce through continued focus on public health systems and welfare delivery.
Ayushman Bharat’s Expanding ReachOne of the key healthcare achievements highlighted by the President was the scale and impact of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source) which has emerged as one of the world’s largest publicly funded health insurance programmes.
According to figures shared in Parliament:
- Over 11 crore free medical treatments have been provided under Ayushman Bharat since its launch.
- Around 2.5 crore people received free treatment in the last year alone, significantly easing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for low-income families.
- Nearly 1 crore Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards have been issued, extending cashless hospital care to senior citizens.
- About 1.8 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operational nationwide, strengthening primary and preventive healthcare at the grassroots level.
Preventive Healthcare and Public Health InfrastructureBeyond insurance coverage, President Murmu drew attention to preventive health initiatives such as the National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission, under which crores of people have been screened across the country. She also referred to disease control programmes and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure as signs of a gradual shift toward preventive and community-based healthcare.
These efforts, she said, aim to reduce long-term disease burden while strengthening India’s overall health resilience.
Healthcare as an Economic and Social PriorityLinking healthcare to broader development goals, the President emphasized that access to quality medical care directly impacts productivity, education outcomes, and household financial stability. Investments in health, she noted, are not merely welfare measures but essential to building a stronger and more equitable economy.
The healthcare narrative outlined in her address now aligns closely with the policy direction reflected in the Union Budget, where continued focus on welfare schemes, public health infrastructure, and financial protection against medical expenses remains central.
Policy Continuity Beyond the BudgetWith the Budget now tabled, lawmakers are expected to examine how allocations and policy measures translate into on-ground outcomes, particularly in reducing healthcare inequities and strengthening primary care delivery.
The President’s address, viewed alongside the Budget, signals continuity in the government’s approach — positioning healthcare as a foundational element of India’s long-term development strategy and its vision for inclusive growth.
