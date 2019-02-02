Budget 2019: India to Become a Hub for Artificial Intelligence

Font : A- A+



Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal while presenting the Interim Budget said that the government will be setting up a National Center for Artificial Intelligence, as a hub along with centers of excellence for AI.

Budget 2019: India to Become a Hub for Artificial Intelligence



The Indian IT industry on Friday lauded the Interim Budget 2019-20 for its push to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI).



‘India is gonna become a hub for artificial intelligence (AI), as the National Center is planning to set up a national program for the development of AI.’

Read More.. "The highlight of the Budget was the announcement of a National Center for Artificial Intelligence and the AI portal. This will play a key role for India to accelerate AI development and adoption," IT industry apex body Nasscom said in a statement.



The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) said it was keen to partner with the government on the AI initiatives.



"In order to take the benefits of AI and related technologies to the people, a national program on AI has been envisaged by the government," said Goyal.



The Interim Budget's plan to convert a lakh villages into "Digital Villages" over the next five years gives an "impetus to technology integration and penetration" in the country, said Nasscom.



"While the Finance Minister focused on education, jobs, and start-ups, the industry's key ask towards abolition of Angel Tax and various Goods and Services Tax (GST) clarifications did not a find mention," the IT industry body lamented.



Indian IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also hailed the program on AI.



"The announcement of a national program on AI will provide a fillip to building national capabilities in this area," said the company's Chief Financial Officer V. Ramakrishnan in a statement.



While TCS reacted to the Interim Budget positively, the city-based global software majors Infosys and Wipro, however, declined to comment on it.



The support of the government to disruptive technologies like AI can help drive the nation's growth, said L&T Infotech's Chief Executive Sanjay Jalona in a statement.



"The role of such exponential technologies in driving the nation's development is immense and provides a much-needed avenue to address and overcome pertinent age-old issues," Jalona noted.







Source: IANS The Indian IT industry on Friday lauded the Interim Budget 2019-20 for its push to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI).IT industry apex body Nasscom said in a statement.The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) said it was keen to partner with the government on the AI initiatives.said Goyal.The Interim Budget's plan to convert a lakh villages intoover the next five years gives an "impetus to technology integration and penetration" in the country, said Nasscom.the IT industry body lamented.Indian IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also hailed the program on AI.said the company's Chief Financial Officer V. Ramakrishnan in a statement.While TCS reacted to the Interim Budget positively, the city-based global software majors Infosys and Wipro, however, declined to comment on it.The support of the government to disruptive technologies like AI can help drive the nation's growth, said L&T Infotech's Chief Executive Sanjay Jalona in a statement.Jalona noted.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: