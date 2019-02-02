medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Budget 2019: India to Become a Hub for Artificial Intelligence

by Hannah Joy on  February 2, 2019 at 5:49 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal while presenting the Interim Budget said that the government will be setting up a National Center for Artificial Intelligence, as a hub along with centers of excellence for AI.
Budget 2019: India to Become a Hub for Artificial Intelligence
Budget 2019: India to Become a Hub for Artificial Intelligence

The Indian IT industry on Friday lauded the Interim Budget 2019-20 for its push to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"The highlight of the Budget was the announcement of a National Center for Artificial Intelligence and the AI portal. This will play a key role for India to accelerate AI development and adoption," IT industry apex body Nasscom said in a statement.

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) said it was keen to partner with the government on the AI initiatives.

"In order to take the benefits of AI and related technologies to the people, a national program on AI has been envisaged by the government," said Goyal.

The Interim Budget's plan to convert a lakh villages into "Digital Villages" over the next five years gives an "impetus to technology integration and penetration" in the country, said Nasscom.

"While the Finance Minister focused on education, jobs, and start-ups, the industry's key ask towards abolition of Angel Tax and various Goods and Services Tax (GST) clarifications did not a find mention," the IT industry body lamented.

Indian IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also hailed the program on AI.

"The announcement of a national program on AI will provide a fillip to building national capabilities in this area," said the company's Chief Financial Officer V. Ramakrishnan in a statement.

While TCS reacted to the Interim Budget positively, the city-based global software majors Infosys and Wipro, however, declined to comment on it.

The support of the government to disruptive technologies like AI can help drive the nation's growth, said L&T Infotech's Chief Executive Sanjay Jalona in a statement.

"The role of such exponential technologies in driving the nation's development is immense and provides a much-needed avenue to address and overcome pertinent age-old issues," Jalona noted.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.

Artificial Intelligence Can Predict a Person's Age

Artificial intelligence (AI) has shown why humans look older or younger. The PhotoAgeClock, based on AI technology can predict the age of a person by analyzing images of the skin at the corner of the eyes.

Artificial Intelligence Makes MRI Scans Safer for Patients

Artificial intelligence (AI) may soon make magnetic resonance imaging (MRIs) safer for patients by reducing the dose of gadolinium-based contrast agent, which is administered to patients to enhance image quality of the scan.

Artificial Intelligence can Help Doctors Diagnose Lung Disease Accurately

Artificial intelligence or AI correctly interprets lung function test results and helps pulmonologists diagnose lung disease in patients.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to peers, in terms of intelligence and adaptive skills.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Intellectual disability Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Acute Coronary Syndrome Artificial intelligence in Healthcare 

What's New on Medindia

Top 4 Benefits of Honey For Hair Growth

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Exercise for Seniors
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive