Brown and White Body Fat Speak Different Language, Says Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 27, 2019 at 1:04 AM Research News
The proteins that are secreted from adult human white and brown fat cells have been mapped by University of Copenhagen researchers.
Many people might not realize that they have different types of body fat. Most of it is white fat that sits on your stomach, hips and thighs, for example. White fat is an energy storage that our body can use when food is scarce. White fat also produces and receives signals from a variety of different hormones, such as adrenalin and insulin.

Brown fat is very different. It sits close to our nervous system, up our spine, around our throat, and near the kidneys. It plays a different role in the body, by producing heat. Infants have far more brown fat than adult as it plays an important role in helping them to stay warm. A lot of research has been done on white fat and its relationship to health and disease. But researchers are increasingly focusing on the health benefits of brown fat. For example, if you want to burn more energy, it helps to have more brown fat.

The first time that secreted proteins have been mapped

White and brown fat both secrete proteins that send signals to the rest of the body. What they discovered is that the two types of fat tissue send very different signals to the rest of the body.

"It's the first time that anyone has studied human brown fat at this level of detail. We have mapped all of the proteins that are secreted from the fat cells and that they use to communicate with other cells. And there are big differences between them. It's as though they speak very different languages," says Associate Professor Camilla Schéele from the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research (CBMR).

The proteins were mapped in collaboration with the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Protein Research using a technology called mass spectrometry. The research was also carried out in collaboration with other research groups within CBMR as well with researchers from the University of Toronto, Novo Nordisk A/S and Rigshospitalet.

A key protein helps to mature brown fat

The researchers discovered that brown fat secrete more than 100 proteins that are not secreted by white fat. By categorizing the proteins, the researchers were able to form a general picture about the differences between the fat types. For example, brown fat is better at regulating the cellular immune system, while white fat secretes proteins that allow greater tissue plasticity. "One of the great mysteries about brown fat is that we are not sure how it is formed. But we have found an interesting clue.

The researchers are now studying the proteins in more detail to better understand how they communicate with the rest of the body, especially the signals that they send to the brain.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Brown Fat to Fight Flab

Around 50 grams of white fat stores 300 kilocalories. In contrast the same amount of brown fat burns 300 kilocalories a day. Such is the magic of this good fat.

Brown Fat may Help Protect against Diabetes and Obesity

People with little or no brown fat have limited ability to clear certain amino acids from the blood leading to the development of obesity and diabetes.

Drug Increasing Brown Fat Helps Fight Obesity

Brown fat can burn excess calories by a process called thermogenesis. This brown fat content could be increased by converting white fat to brown by a new drug molecule like BMP8b.

Novel Method Converts White Fat to Brown Fat Which May Tackle Obesity

New method is found to convert white fat to brown fat outside the body and then reimplant it in a patient using fat-grafting procedures which may be used as a potential treatment for obesity.

Body Fat

Our body is composed of water, fat, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. The fat content in the body is called body fat.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

