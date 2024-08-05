Brown Algae Seaweed: A Life-changing Ingredient to Prevent Parkinson`s Disease

Ecklonia cava (a brown algae seaweed) reduces neuronal damage and becomes a magical ingredient in the prevention of Parkinson’s disease.#parkinsonsdisease #seaweedantioxidant’

Is Parkinson's a Neurodegenerative Disease?

Ecklonia cava : An Anti-Parkinson’s Seaweed

Reducing Neuronal Damage with Seaweed Antioxidants

(a brown algae seaweed) turns out to be a Parkinson's disease medicine, finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journalParkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by the loss of neurons that produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter involved in motor control and cognitive function. As the global population ages, the number of Parkinson's disease patients is rapidly increasing. Parkinson's disease is induced by neuronal damage due to excessive production of reactive oxygen species.Suppression of reactive oxygen species generation is essential because it is fatal to dopaminergic neurons that manage dopamine neurotransmitters. Currently, only symptomatic treatment is available, so the development of treatment regimens and prevention methods is necessary.Fortunately, Associate Professor Akiko Kojima-Yuasa of Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology led a research group that has verified the physiological effect ofpolyphenols, seaweed antioxidants, on the prevention of Parkinson’s disease ().In this study,were conducted using Parkinson’s disease model mice that were orally fed the antioxidants daily for one week and then administered rotenone. Results showed that motor function, which was decreased by rotenone, was restored. There was also improvement in intestinal motor function and the colon mucosa structure, a special tissue that covers the colon.Further, cellular experiments using Parkinson’s disease model cells verified the biochemical interaction of the preventive effect of. Validation results showed that the antioxidants activate the AMPK enzyme (adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase), an intracellular energy sensor, and inhibit the production of reactive oxygen species that cause neuronal cell death.“This study suggests that,” stated Professor Kojima-Yuasa. “It is hoped thatwill be an effective ingredient in the prevention of Parkinson’s disease.”Source-Eurekalert