Brown Algae Seaweed: A Life-changing Ingredient to Prevent Parkinson's Disease

by Adeline Dorcas on Aug 5 2024 6:33 PM

Ecklonia cava (a brown algae seaweed) turns out to be a Parkinson's disease medicine, finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nutrients.

Is Parkinson's a Neurodegenerative Disease?

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by the loss of neurons that produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter involved in motor control and cognitive function. As the global population ages, the number of Parkinson's disease patients is rapidly increasing. Parkinson's disease is induced by neuronal damage due to excessive production of reactive oxygen species.

Suppression of reactive oxygen species generation is essential because it is fatal to dopaminergic neurons that manage dopamine neurotransmitters. Currently, only symptomatic treatment is available, so the development of treatment regimens and prevention methods is necessary.


Ecklonia cava : An Anti-Parkinson’s Seaweed

Fortunately, Associate Professor Akiko Kojima-Yuasa of Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology led a research group that has verified the physiological effect of Ecklonia cava polyphenols, seaweed antioxidants, on the prevention of Parkinson’s disease (1 Trusted Source
Ecklonia cava Polyphenols Have a Preventive Effect on Parkinson's Disease through the Activation of the Nrf2-ARE Pathway

Go to source).

In this study, two types of motor function tests were conducted using Parkinson’s disease model mice that were orally fed the antioxidants daily for one week and then administered rotenone. Results showed that motor function, which was decreased by rotenone, was restored. There was also improvement in intestinal motor function and the colon mucosa structure, a special tissue that covers the colon.

Further, cellular experiments using Parkinson’s disease model cells verified the biochemical interaction of the preventive effect of Ecklonia cava. Validation results showed that the antioxidants activate the AMPK enzyme (adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase), an intracellular energy sensor, and inhibit the production of reactive oxygen species that cause neuronal cell death.


Reducing Neuronal Damage with Seaweed Antioxidants

“This study suggests that Ecklonia cava antioxidants may reduce neuronal damage by AMPK activation and inhibiting intracellular reactive oxygen species production,” stated Professor Kojima-Yuasa. “It is hoped that Ecklonia cava will be an effective ingredient in the prevention of Parkinson’s disease.”

References:
  1. Ecklonia cava Polyphenols Have a Preventive Effect on Parkinson’s Disease through the Activation of the Nrf2-ARE Pathway - (https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/13/2076)


Source-Eurekalert
