COVID-19 Smites 39,728 In England

Imported cases of the novel coronavirus posed a more significant threat now and it was now important to "protect our hard-won progress as we move in the right direction," she told lawmakers in the House of Commons (lower house of the parliament).A breach of self-isolation could result in a 1,000 pounds (about $1,260) fixed penalty notice in England, or potential prosecution, according to Patel.Chairing the Downing Street daily briefing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the government's quarantine plans despite criticism from the opposition parties and the aviation sector.There is a need to impose strict controls to stop the risk of imported cases, said Johnson. He added that "air bridges" will be considered with countries with similar or lower levels of the virus but "only when it is safe to do so".Noting that Britain is seeing continuing falls in deaths, Johnson said that "we want to take more steps to unlock our society."But he urged people to follow "basic rules" such as washing hands, self-isolating, taking a test and observing social distancing."We are beating this disease -- and we will beat it if everyone works together," he said.Source: IANS