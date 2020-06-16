by Jeffil Obadiah on  June 16, 2020 at 9:36 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Smites 39,728 In England
Total coronavirus-related death toll in England to 39,728, with current death toll to 359.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community. As of Wednesday morning, 279,856 people in Britain have tested positive for the disease, a daily increase of 1,871, said the department, Xinhua reported.

Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday revealed details of the government's plans to impose 14-day isolation on almost all people entering or returning to Britain from June 8.


Imported cases of the novel coronavirus posed a more significant threat now and it was now important to "protect our hard-won progress as we move in the right direction," she told lawmakers in the House of Commons (lower house of the parliament).

A breach of self-isolation could result in a 1,000 pounds (about $1,260) fixed penalty notice in England, or potential prosecution, according to Patel.

Chairing the Downing Street daily briefing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the government's quarantine plans despite criticism from the opposition parties and the aviation sector.

There is a need to impose strict controls to stop the risk of imported cases, said Johnson. He added that "air bridges" will be considered with countries with similar or lower levels of the virus but "only when it is safe to do so".

Noting that Britain is seeing continuing falls in deaths, Johnson said that "we want to take more steps to unlock our society."

But he urged people to follow "basic rules" such as washing hands, self-isolating, taking a test and observing social distancing.

"We are beating this disease -- and we will beat it if everyone works together," he said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake