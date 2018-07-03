Britain Needs to Go on 400-600-600 Diet to Curb Obesity

Font : A- A+



The portion sizes of some of Britain's most popular foods are to be cut, with Public Health England (PHE) telling the public it is time "to get on a diet". PEH is targeting pizzas, ready meals, processed meat and takeaways, in a new obesity drive, the BBC report said.

Britain Needs to Go on 400-600-600 Diet to Curb Obesity



The government agency has also urged the food industry to start using healthier ingredients and encourage the public to opt for lower calorie foods.



‘Britons are being encouraged to consume 400 calories at breakfast and 600 each at lunch and dinner to counter obesity.’ It is all part of a drive to cut calorie consumption by 20 per cent by 2024.



The target will apply to 13 different food groups, responsible for a fifth of the calorie intake of children.



"Britain needs to go on a diet. Children and adults routinely eat too many calories, and it's why so many are overweight or obese," the BBC quoted PHE Chief Executive Duncan Selbie as saying.



If action is not taken, PHE said, it would be prepared to ask the government to legislate.



The agency would be strictly monitoring progress by looking at which products people were buying and would be prepared to "name and shame" individual companies not pulling their weight.



It is recommended that women should eat no more than 2,000 calories a day, while men should limit their intake to 2,500.



For children, it varies depending on age.



Source: IANS The government agency has also urged the food industry to start using healthier ingredients and encourage the public to opt for lower calorie foods.It is all part of a drive to cut calorie consumption by 20 per cent by 2024.The target will apply to 13 different food groups, responsible for a fifth of the calorie intake of children."Britain needs to go on a diet. Children and adults routinely eat too many calories, and it's why so many are overweight or obese," the BBC quoted PHE Chief Executive Duncan Selbie as saying.If action is not taken, PHE said, it would be prepared to ask the government to legislate.The agency would be strictly monitoring progress by looking at which products people were buying and would be prepared to "name and shame" individual companies not pulling their weight.It is recommended that women should eat no more than 2,000 calories a day, while men should limit their intake to 2,500.For children, it varies depending on age.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: