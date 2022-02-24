Britain Loses $20 Billion Due to Errors in Pandemic Support Schemes

In Britain's support schemes in coping with the pandemic, billions of dollars have been lost to fraud and error, revealed an official report.
These schemes included the furlough scheme, loan programs, grants and credit welfare payments backed by different government departments, according to the committee.
In the government's Coronavirus Job Retention scheme, known as the furlough scheme, around 5.3 billion pounds ($7.21 billion) are estimated to have been lost to fraud and error, said the report, adding that the loss represents 8.7 per cent of the total money distributed through the scheme, Xinhua news agency reported.
Hillier added that taxpayers could be paying the cost of the Covid-19 response for the next 20 years.
The National Audit Office's Covid-19 cost tracker reported in its September 2021 update that the British government had spent 261 billion pounds ($355 billion) on measures in response to the pandemic, according to the report.
Source: IANS