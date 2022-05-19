About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Brensocatib Did Not Improve Condition of Severe COVID-19 Patients

by Angela Mohan on May 19, 2022 at 7:11 PM
Font : A-A+

Brensocatib Did Not Improve Condition of Severe COVID-19 Patients

Brensocatib did not improve the clinical status of patients hospitalized with severe SARS-CoV-2 infection in the double-blind randomized trial.

The study, which began in June of 2020, took place at 14 UK hospitals, where participants were randomized to receive 25 mg daily of brensocatib or placebo for 28 days. One-hundred ninety patients received brensocatib, while 214 received placebo.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
Advertisement


All patients in the study had confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection and at least one risk factor for severe COVID-19, such as requiring supplemental oxygen, Individuals on mechanical ventilation were excluded from the study. All participants received standard of care treatment.

"Treatments currently available to treat COVID-19, such as dexamethasone and anti-IL-6 antibodies, reduce inflammation, but their effect is not primarily on neutrophils or neutrophilic inflammation," said presenting author Holly Keir, PhD, postdoctoral researcher, University of Dundee School of Medicine, Dundee, United Kingdom.
Advertisement

"We performed the STOP-COVID trial to test the hypothesis that directly targeting neutrophilic inflammation by inhibiting dipeptidyl peptidase-1 (DPP1) would provide additional benefits to patients with severe COVID-19 on top of standard of care."

Severe COVID-19 infection is primarily caused by an excessive and damaging immune response to the virus.

A number of different immune cells are involved in this response, including neutrophils. Neutrophils release enzymes and other substances that cause severe lung damage. Studies have consistently shown that high levels of neutrophilic inflammation are associated with worse outcomes in COVID-19.

Brensocatib is an investigational oral inhibitor of DPP1, an enzyme responsible for the activation of neutrophil serine proteases.

In STOP-COVID19, time to clinical improvement and time to discharge were not different between groups. Mortality was 10.7 percent and 15.3 percent in the placebo and brensocatib treated groups, respectively.

Oxygen and new ventilation use were also numerically greater in the brensocatib treated patients. Prespecified subgroup analyses based on age, sex, baseline severity, co-medications and duration of symptoms supported the primary results. Adverse events were reported in 46.3 percent of placebo treated patients and 44.8 percent of brensocatib treated patients.

The researchers also conducted a sub-study at two study sites to directly measure inflammation in patients receiving DPP1 inhibition or placebo. They observed a strong anti-inflammatory effect of DPP1 inhibition on neutrophil protease enzymes. Active blood neutrophil elastase levels were reduced by day eight in the treatment group and remained significantly lower up to day 29.

"Although we did not find a beneficial effect of treatment in this population, these results are important for future efforts to target neutrophilic inflammation in the lungs. STOP-COVID19 is the largest completed trial of DPP1 inhibition in humans and we have performed extensive characterization of how DPP1 inhibition affects the immune system's response," noted Dr. Keir.

"Using state-of-the-art proteomics we have already seen important changes in neutrophils with DPP1 inhibition that will help us to better understand the potential role of this treatment in other diseases."

One of these diseases is bronchiectasis, where a phase 2 trial published in 2020 showed that brensocatib reduced the risk of exacerbations.

The STOP-COVID19 study was an investigator-initiated study sponsored by the University of Dundee and funded by Insmed Incorporated.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
View all
Recommended Reading
COVID in ChildrenCOVID in Children
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and FactsCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID TimesHow to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, DepressionMental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Drug Side Effects Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Hearing Loss Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Sanatogen Drug - Food Interactions Blood Pressure Calculator Find a Hospital

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close